EXTENSIVE DAMAGE: Wild pigs tear up sport club's field

ATHLETICS: The Gin Gin Athletics Club is counting the cost after their track and field area was damaged by wild pigs.

Feral pigs in the town have caused extensive damage to the field area over the past few weeks, digging large holes around the field including the discus mound (pictured).

All up, six holes have been dug with hundreds of dollars of damage caused by pigs that are wild and based near the Gin Gin Creek.

"It's a bit of a mess at the moment," the club's centre manager Lee Kitt said.

The holes created by Feral Pigs at the Gin Gin Athletics Club. Shane Jones

"In my four years or so I've never seen it.

"We haven't seen them for the past 10 days of so, so we hope it has past."

The pigs have dug the holes and created the damage in an attempt to find food in the area as they walk around.

But while the pigs had their day, the same couldn't be said for the club.

"The damage by the pigs has topped off a hard year for our committee, who all work full time," Kitt said.

"We had two break-ins which resulted in gear stolen, which need to be replaced and repaired."

Kitt said the holes need to be fixed up quickly with the club hosting the Gin Gin High School athletics championships on June 22.

The club has contact the Bundaberg Regional Council for help and some assistance with soil, which was received yesterday with council trucks delivering top-soil in the morning.

Now, the club is calling on others to assist and help them get ready.

They will hold a working bee this Saturday and want people to help put the soil in, remove the dead grass and relay grass in areas.

"We definitely need some help around the discus cage," Kitt said.

"The holes need filling as well as we have little kids that run around."

Kitt said they've also requested to the council for help in removing the pigs and are looking at other ways in the future to keep the pigs out.

"We'll look to upgrade the fencing but we will need to organise a grant to fund that," she said.

If you can assist the club, the bee starts at 8.30am and goes until 11.30am.

The club is located on Rangeview Rd where the Gin Gin Hawks are located.