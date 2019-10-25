Extensive damage caused to machinery in gross act

INVESTIGATING: Bundaberg police are investigating after offenders urinated in the air filters of two excavators.

INVESTIGATING: Bundaberg police are investigating after offenders urinated in the air filters of two excavators.

A BUNDABERG construction company has good reason to be p---ed off after their equipment was damaged in a disgusting act of wilful damage.

Bundaberg police are investigating after unknown offenders urinated in the air filters of two excavators on site at council property on Goodwood Rd, Alloway between 5pm and 8pm yesterday.

The machinery was owned by a the Bundaberg business subcontractor working on installing a water pipe.

The offenders also threw dirt at the machinery.

As a result of the urination the excavators sustained extensive damage and now have to be assessed and repaired by specialist diesel fitters.

It is also believed motorbikes were ridden around the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference QP1902099395.