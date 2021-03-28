Expressions of interest open for volunteer grants

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt is encouraging local sporting and community groups and not-for-profit organisations to submit an Expression of Interest for the Volunteer Grants program. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

A new funding opportunity to support the work of volunteers in the community has opened for Expressions of Interest.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt called on sporting and community groups and not-for-profit organisations to submit an Expression of Interest for the Volunteer Grants program.

"Volunteers across Bundaberg and Hervey Bay freely give their time to support local organisations in a variety of ways and make an extraordinary contribution to our community," he said.

"It comes in all shapes and sizes - from a casual 'yes I'll help at the school fete' through to a rostered position with the many community organisations who work tirelessly to help those in need.

"The Coalition Government is backing the efforts of our volunteers with funding of up to $132,450 as part of the 2021 Volunteer Grants round.

"Grants of $1,000 to $5,000 will help volunteers and volunteer groups to buy small equipment for volunteers, by reimbursing volunteer fuel, transport or training costs, or small items such as printers or laptops."

Expressions of Interest must be returned to the Hinkler electorate office by 5pm on Friday, April 16.

A local committee will identify potential projects and make recommendations, and selected EOIs will then proceed to the formal application stage.

The Department of Social Services will then send an application form to nominated organisations to apply for funding in May 2021. Successful applicants will be announced in November 2021.

EOI forms are available at www.keithpitt.com.au, or you can email keith.pitt.mp@aph.gov.au or phone 4152 0744.

A copy of the guidelines for the Volunteer Grants Program is available here.

For more information contact the Bundaberg electorate office on 4152 0744.

