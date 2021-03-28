Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hinkler MP Keith Pitt is encouraging local sporting and community groups and not-for-profit organisations to submit an Expression of Interest for the Volunteer Grants program. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage
Hinkler MP Keith Pitt is encouraging local sporting and community groups and not-for-profit organisations to submit an Expression of Interest for the Volunteer Grants program. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage
News

Expressions of interest open for volunteer grants

Geordi Offord
28th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A new funding opportunity to support the work of volunteers in the community has opened for Expressions of Interest.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt called on sporting and community groups and not-for-profit organisations to submit an Expression of Interest for the Volunteer Grants program.

"Volunteers across Bundaberg and Hervey Bay freely give their time to support local organisations in a variety of ways and make an extraordinary contribution to our community," he said.

"It comes in all shapes and sizes - from a casual 'yes I'll help at the school fete' through to a rostered position with the many community organisations who work tirelessly to help those in need.

"The Coalition Government is backing the efforts of our volunteers with funding of up to $132,450 as part of the 2021 Volunteer Grants round.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"Grants of $1,000 to $5,000 will help volunteers and volunteer groups to buy small equipment for volunteers, by reimbursing volunteer fuel, transport or training costs, or small items such as printers or laptops."

Expressions of Interest must be returned to the Hinkler electorate office by 5pm on Friday, April 16.

A local committee will identify potential projects and make recommendations, and selected EOIs will then proceed to the formal application stage.

The Department of Social Services will then send an application form to nominated organisations to apply for funding in May 2021. Successful applicants will be announced in November 2021.

EOI forms are available at www.keithpitt.com.au, or you can email keith.pitt.mp@aph.gov.au or phone 4152 0744.

A copy of the guidelines for the Volunteer Grants Program is available here.

For more information contact the Bundaberg electorate office on 4152 0744.

More stories

Popular business start-up event returns to Bundaberg

Thousands more to be put on cashless welfare card

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

More Stories

hinkler mp keith pitt volunteer grants
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Search the interactive: How much is your home worth?

        Premium Content Search the interactive: How much is your home worth?

        Property Brisbane house prices have hit a new record, with some suburbs recording 40 per cent growth in just three months. SEARCH YOUR SUBURB

        KITT-NAPPED: Police hunt man with mullet over stolen cheetah

        Premium Content KITT-NAPPED: Police hunt man with mullet over stolen cheetah

        Crime From a stolen Cheetah statue to unlawful entries, Bundaberg police are appealing...

        Man hospitalised after collision with parked car in region

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after collision with parked car in region

        News Emergency services were called to the scene just before 10.30pm on Friday.

        Man grilled over chicken tender assault

        Premium Content Man grilled over chicken tender assault

        News The man threw chicken at his victim in a Gladstone pizza place.