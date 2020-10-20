EXPOSED: Identities of Coast drink and drug drivers

Corey Fox was over three times the limit when he crashed his car.

From a driver high on a cocktail of drugs who crashed into parked cars to motorists over three times the limit, here are the drink and drug drivers who went through Maroochydore court.

Joseph James Hall was caught drug driving at Marcoola on August 22 after he crashed into parked cars.

He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and without due care and attention.

Hall was fined $1800 and disqualified from driving for 11 months.

Roger Zhang was caught drink driving at Mooloolaba on September 19.

He was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.137.

Zhang pleaded guilty to drink driving, was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

David Richard Neil was caught drink driving at Merrimac on August 20 after he sped past police at 146km/h in a 70km zone.

He returned a reading of 0.117.

Neil pleaded guilty to drink driving and speeding.

He was fined $2145 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

Jake James Brown was caught over the limit in his car at the Big Top shopping centre in Maroochydore on October 10.

He was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.116.

He pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the middle limit.

He was fined $850 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Matthew John Allan Fleming was caught drink driving at Parrearra on September 17.

He was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.139.

Fleming pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Corey John Fox was caught drink driving at Palmwoods on September 18 after he crashed his car.

He was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.174

Fox pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

He was fined $1050 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Jamie Lee Burn was caught drug driving on September 7.

He returned a positive roadside drug test for methamphetamine.

Burn pleaded guilty to drug driving.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for one year.

Jai William Heard was caught drug driving on the Sunshine Motorway on August 20.

He returned a positive roadside drug test for methamphetamine.

Heard pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving under 24 hour suspension.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving to two years and three months.

Timothy James Lovell was caught drink driving on Sugar Rd on August 29.

He was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.055.

Lovell pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from one month.

Tenille Gwenda Saunders was caught drug driving at Maroochydore on August 31.

She returned a positive roadside drug test for marijuana.

Saunders pleaded guilty to drug driving.

She was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Shaji Vizhalil Thekkathil Clement was caught drink driving at Maroochydore on September 14.

He was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.056.

Clement pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Carl Martin Harte was caught drink driving on August 14 at Yandina.

He was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.083.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving unregistered and uninsured.

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for six months.