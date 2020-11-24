EXPOSED: Bundaberg’s worst suburbs for drug crime

Sen Const Duncan said the type of drugs police were finding in the region most regularly were cannabis and methylamphetamine. Photo: John Gass.

Recent Queensland Police Service data on drug offences has exposed the dark underbelly of some of our otherwise ordinary-looking suburbs.

It shows that while drug offences have been relatively common across the region in the past six months, one suburb in particular stands out.

Breaking down QPS data for each suburb between May 18 and November 17 this year, Avenell Heights recorded the highest number with 80 drug offences.

Followed by Bundaberg West with 68; Bundaberg South with 65; Kepnock with 58 and Bundaberg East with 54.

While Bundaberg North and Bargara both recorded 49 offences.

According to police data in the Bundaberg local government area there has been 752 drug offences in the last six months (see full list below).

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said despite the efforts of police and other agencies, drugs were still being manufactured, sold, purchased and used.

She said the type of drugs police were finding in the region most regularly were cannabis and methylamphetamine.

Sen Const Duncan said the Queensland Police Service and in particular our local officers were constantly making the effort to prevent and disrupt any type of drug offences within the region.

"Put simply, drugs ruin lives," she said.

"It is a constant battle that Police face every day of the untold harm that drugs have on the community and families."

If you have information about drug offences for police, you can report directly to your local police station, phone Policelink on 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Drug offences per suburb in the past 6 months (18 May - 17 Nov):

• Avenell Heights - 80

• Bundaberg West - 68

• Bundaberg South - 65

• Kepnock - 58

• Bundaberg East - 54

• Bundaberg North - 49

• Bargara - 49

• Walkervale - 35

• Thabeban - 30

• Bundaberg Central - 27

• Avoca - 19

• Miriam Vale - 18

• Childers - 14

• Kalkie - 14

• Millbank - 13

• Ashfield - 13

• Gin Gin - 12

• Innes Park - 11

• Norville - 11

• Branyan - 9

• Burnett Heads - 8

• South Bingera - 7

• South Kolan - 6

• Bucca - 5

• Moore Park Beach - 4

• Fairymead - 4

• Gooburrum - 3

• Buxton - 3

• Rubyanna - 3

• Elliott Heads - 2

• Oakwood - 2

• Avondale - 2

• Sharon - 2

• Kensington - 2

• Elliott - 2

• Coral Cove - 1

• Woodgate - 1

• Windermere - 1

• Coonarr - 1

• Yandaran - 0

• Apple Tree Creek - 0

• Woongarra - 0

• Pine Creek - 0

• Calavos - 0

• Givelda - 0

• Bullyard - 0

Disclaimer: These figures are preliminary and subject to change.

REPORT DRUGS: There are four ways to report a drug dealer or suspected drug lab:

• Report online here

• Report directly to your local police station

• Call Policelink on 131 444

• Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 (if you wish to report anonymously)

