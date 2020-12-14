EXPOSED: 8 times people’s social media use ended in court

While most use social media for keeping in touch with friends and/or family or business, some have used it in the commission of a crime.

WHETHER it be Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Tinder - social media has become an increasing part of our lives.

While most use social media for keeping in touch with friends and/or family or business, some have used it to commit or instigate the commission of a crime.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan from Bundaberg Police said one of the most common things police see in relation to social media, was people communicating with people they didn't know.

"Most online games involve some sort of instant messaging system where people can communicate with each other. This is a large focus when Queensland Police officers deliver cyber safety presentations at local schools," she said.

"During these presentations one surprising fact that students are not aware of, is that the average age of an online gamer is 30 years old. Most children believe the average age is early teens.

"Which reinforces the fact that if you do not know who you are speaking with online, it is very easy for them to lie and pretend to be the same age as the student they are sharing the game with which can unfortunately lead to online grooming and other inappropriate behaviours."

Sen Const Duncan said most people also don't know that cybebullying can carry a term of imprisonment.

"Another issue that Police unfortunately face on a daily basis is cyberbullying between school students. This includes students sending hurtful memes or images, sending emails or text messages and participating in nasty group chats etc," she said.

"What most students aren't aware of is that this is a criminal offence where the offender can be charged and which may be liable to a term of imprisonment."

Here are a list of people whose social media antics landed them in court.

1) Man jailed after using messaging app to send child porn

A man received jail time after using messaging app Kik to send child porn.

A man was sentenced to six months imprisonment to be suspended after serving two months for 18 months after he used a messaging app to send child porn.

Bradley Amadeus Bessant-Probert pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court in November to one count of possessing child exploitation material and another count of distributing child exploitation material.

The court heard Bessant-Probert initially tried to "down play" his criminality before accepting responsibility.

2) CATFISH: Woman back in court for luring man on Tinder

Bridget Jane Canty, 20, was ordered to 15 months probation in August after she 'catfished' a man just days after being dealt with in court for a similar offence.

Canty pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to fraud and using another person's identity to commit or facilitate the commission of an indictable offence.

Bridget Jane Canty was ordered to complete 15 months probation after catfishing a man on Tinder.

The victim made contact with Canty through Tinder thinking he was speaking with another woman.

The pair moved their communication to Instagram where they continued chatting and exchanged multiple photos with each other.

3) 'EXTREME FOOLISHNESS': Bundy man in court over Facebook scam

Earlier this month, Cody John William Honor was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to fraud offences and breaching bail.

Cody John William Honor

Honor used social media and his personal bank accounts to scam money from people, advertising items for sale but not delivering them after money had been deposited into his account.

The court heard Honor was on an Intensive Correction Order at the time of offending.

4) Gunshot fired after insult is posted on Facebook

Comments on Facebook led four lads clad in balaclavas and armed with a rifle to drop around to a man's house after midnight and call out for his son to come out and fight in 2017.

Beau Brady-Lawrence outside court.

Beau Brady-Lawrence pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court in October 2017 to threatening violence by discharging a loaded firearm with intent to cause fear.

Brady-Lawrence was sentenced to four months' jail, immediately suspended for 12 months.

5) Facebook troll has day in court after stalking women

A stalker who hacked into the Facebook accounts of two former school friends and spread insidious lies about them and their families avoided jail after facing court in 2017.

In 2017 Martin Thomas Brown, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to two counts of unlawful stalking against two women.

Martin Thomas Brown was convicted of stalking in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

He was ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid community service and serve two years of supervised probation.

6) Facebook Marketplace seller cops hundreds in fines

In October, Mount Perry man Craig Gordon Hanlon appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to one count of fraud, after he failed to send items to a customer who had already paid.

Selling car parts on Marketplace for $110, Hanlon provided his bank account details for payment to which the keen customer promptly transferred funds across in exchange for the parts.

Craig Gordon Hanlon pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to fraud.

Agreeing to supply a tracking number, things took a turn when Hanlon told the customer he had misplaced it.

Hanlon was ordered to pay the victim $110 in restitution and was fined an additional $500.

7) Facebook sparks mums' school car park brawl

A series of Facebook exchanges prompted the scuffle between two former neighbours, outside a local school.

In 2016, Natasha Lobbin pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm following the altercation in the Burnett Heads State School car park.

A series of Facebook posts sparked a brawl outside a local school in 2016.

The Magistrate accepted the Facebook posts had fuelled the dispute but said Lobbin had acted in a completely inappropriate away.

Lobbin was ordered to nine months probation

8) Man threatens to share partner's nude photos on Facebook

A man who threatened to publish photos of his partner's genitalia on social media was given a four-month prison sentence with immediate parole in 2018.

Overly intoxicated and angry, the 38-year-old man sent a text message to his girlfriend of 16 years, saying he was going to share nude photos of her after she called police on him.

The Magistrate told the man threatening to publish the photos was "quite despicable".