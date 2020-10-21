EXPOSED: 8 of the Coast’s most violent and vicious attacks

These are eight violent and vicious attacks on the Coast to go through courts in the past year.

From a masked thug's relentless steel bar attack on stranger to a high mum's vicious bus attack on 15-year-old girls, here are eight of the Coast's most violent attacks to go through courts.

'Chilling': Man smashes homeless woman with crowbar

A man who smashed a homeless woman over the head with a crowbar and then choked her while telling her he was going to finish her off has been jailed.

Blood splattered all over the victim's belongings as Andrew Phillip McElligott, 50, took his revenge.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman told Maroochydore Magistrates Court a 59-year-old homeless woman was lying in her sleeping bag in a secluded area when she was approached from behind on November 11.

"The defendant has approached the victim whilst she was in bed," he said.

"He said 'I warned you b----, I was going to get you if you didn't drop the charges'.

"He struck her multiple times to the back of the head, back and torso."

The court heard the victim began bleeding from the cut and began fighting with McElligott and the bar was dropped.

The bar, which was described as a "heavy galvanised pole with significant weight", was covered in blood.

"It was certainly capable of doing significant damage," Sergeant Newman said.

"He has then placed her in a headlock restricting her breath.

"He has then put his hands around her throat and began to strangle her, stating 'I'm going to finish you off b----'."

McElligott pleaded guilty by videolink in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to five charges, including assault occasioning bodily harm.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin sentenced McElligott to two-and-a-half years in jail, with a parole eligibility date of December 8.

Coward puncher leaves motionless 'friend' lying on concrete

Brendon James Murray wept as he was told he had ruined his friendship with a man he coward punched on a night out on the Coast.

The 35-year-old was released on parole for the assault which occurred at Mooloolaba Esplanade in the early hours of New Year's Day.

In what magistrate Rod Madsen described as a "callous move", Murray could be seen in CCTV footage walking away from his former housemate Dylan Goodyear who laid motionless on the concrete after he was punched.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman said Murray was on a suspended sentence when he took to the Sunshine Coast Safe Night Precinct.

He could be seen in the footage arguing with another man before Mr Goodyear stepped in, attempting to prevent a fight.

"The defendant is seen to bounce around in an aggressive fashion before he punches the victim in the face with full force," Sgt Newman said.

"The victim appears to be unconscious from the punch as he falls without any attempt to brace his fall.

"The victim's head striking the ground forcefully, he's then seen to lay motionless on the ground."

"What is sickening is the manner in which the defendant simply walks away from the victim."

Murray pleaded guilty to assaults occasioning bodily harm in public while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Murray was sentenced to 15 months in jail and his suspended sentence was activated.

He was released immediately on parole.

Murray was also ordered to pay Mr Goodyear $1500 in compensation and complete 40 hours of mandatory community service.

Brendon James Murray.

Dad jailed for brutal bat attack he can't remember

A violent man who was jailed for beating a woman with a screw-studded bat said he had no memory of the assault.

Peter Warren Barnes's barrister James Feely said his client had a methamphetamine addiction and was abusing substances when he repeatedly hit the woman with the homemade weapon in November of 2018.

Maroochydore District Court heard Barnes, 53, had gone to the Nambour unit looking for drugs from a man he knew.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said the man wasn't home and a heated argument broke out between a 36-year-old woman and Barnes about his intentions.

"The defendant who was carrying a bag produced a bat with screws protruding from it," Mr Slack said.

"He then started to beat the complainant and was swearing at her and calling her names."

The woman shielded her head with her left arm as she was hit multiple times, including after she fell to the ground.

Another woman intervened and Barnes left the unit, stealing their phones.

The 36-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with a fractured left arm and multiple cuts.

Barnes appeared by video from Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre to plead guilty to entering a dwelling with intent using violence while armed, grievous bodily harm and stealing.

He had spent 257 days in pre-sentence custody.

Judge Glen Cash sentenced Barnes to five years in jail with parole eligibility after serving on third.

He will be eligible for parole on July 22 next year.

Peter Warren Barnes.

Masked thug's relentless steel bar attack on stranger

A Sunshine Coast thug avoided jail despite brutally bashing a random stranger with a steel bar while masking his face during the assault.

George Michael Keith Nielsen faced Brisbane District Court, pleading guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

The 27-year-old would-be music producer wrapped a T-shirt around his face so only his eyes were showing for the December 2018 attack.

CCTV footage played to the court showed Nielsen jumping from the passenger seat of a car that stopped in front of a backpacker hostel in Brisbane.

In the film, he raced over to a man who was sitting on small brick fence and who appeared totally oblivious until Nielsen smashed him around the back of the head with the length of pipe.

The man tried to get away but Nielsen kept on hitting him, causing a broken bone, severe bruising and a deep slash to his head that needed stitches.

The victim had never seen his attacker before and there was no reason given for the assault.

Nielsen was given an 18-month prison term with immediate parole.

George Michael Keith Nielsen.

Attacker jailed for beating sleeping housemate with hammer

A man who beat his sleeping housemate with a hammer will be eligible for parole in March next year.

Michael Henry Andrew Bandy, 28, received a jail term after he entered his housemate's room about 4.45am on March 15, 2018, and hit him over the head with a hammer several times.

A court previously heard the housemate disarmed Bandy at the Landsborough home and was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with serious head injuries.

Bandy was convicted of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with an offensive instrument, on his own guilty plea in February.

He was sentenced at Maroochydore District Court after spending 804 days in pre-sentence custody.

Bandy was given six years in jail with parole eligibility on March 15 next year.

'Horrendous': High mum's vicious bus attack on girls

Shrieks of horror echoed down a Sunbus after a drunk woman left two 15-year-old girls bleeding in a "horrendous" and unprovoked attack.

The Murri Court at Maroochydore heard Jade Ann Sherlock, 24, was drunk and high on marijuana when she was travelling on a Sunbus at Noosa Junction on April 1 last year.

Police prosecutor Jeanette Grigoris said Sherlock was stumbling as she walked up and down the bus.

A pair of 15-year-old girls giggling among themselves led Sherlock to question whether or not they were laughing at her about 6.15pm.

"The confused victim children denied anything of the sort, stating, 'No, we were laughing at (victim's) boyfriend'," Senior Constable Grigoris said.

"Without warning the defendant has wound back and viciously punched the victim in the face, connecting with her nose and cheek.

"The defendant punched (the victim) with such force that her head was pushed back in a whiplash fashion."

Sherlock then punched the second girl in the face.

"Stunned from witnessing her friend being punched in the face, (the second girl) didn't see the defendant's fist hurl towards her head a second later," Sen-Const Grigoris said.

The second's girl head was also thrust backwards with the force of the blow.

The girls' screams could be heard in CCTV footage showed to the court.

Sherlock then exited the bus.

"Walking back past the victim children on the footpath with a smirk on her face as she did so," Sen-Const Grigoris said.

One of the girls was left with a bleeding nose while the other had blood running from her eyelid and eyebrow.

At Maroochydore Magistrates Court Sherlock confirmed her guilty plea to two charges of assaults occasioning bodily harm in public while intoxicated.

Sherlock was given an 18-month prison sentence, to be suspended immediately for three years.

Sherlock was also given 80 hours of community service and ordered to pay the girls $500 in compensation.

Jade Ann Sherlock.

Bloody footage shows moment that lands teen in jail

Brutal CCTV footage has been released of the moments that landed a Sunshine Coast teenager in jail.

Dylan Andrew, 19, was travelling home from a night out at Ocean St at 3.30am on August 24 last year when his drunken rampage on a Sunbus began.

He was seen in CCTV footage spitting blood into the mouth of security guard Jacob Briscoe, punching him in the face and fracturing his nose on a Sunbus.

Police prosecutor Nichale Bool told a court that Andrew grew loud and obnoxious before he "targeted a young man of colour" with racist slurs.

Andrew then repeatedly pressed the "stop" button at every stop before security guard Jacob Briscoe and a fellow passenger escorted him off the bus at Marcoola.

The teenager could be seen with a bloodied mouth, struggling with Mr Briscoe to get back on the bus.

"The victim and the defendant were chest-to-chest, face-to-face and at this point the defendant has reared his head back and spat saliva directly into the open mouth of the victim," Ms Bool said.

"The victim has wiped his mouth and pushed the defendant from the bus, asking the driver to close the door.

"The doors close however the defendant has managed to press the emergency button resulting in the doors opening.

"The defendant has then charged towards the victim and punched him with a right closed fist- the strike landing on his nose causing the victim to become dazed and blood began pouring out of his nose."

Andrew faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to common assault and assault occasioning bodily harm in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Andrew was sentenced to 12 months in prison to serve three months.

He was also given a mandatory sentence of 40 hours of community service and ordered to pay $1000 in compensation to Mr Briscoe.

Violent glassing leaves 62yo publican unconscious

A man who smashed a beer bottle in a publican's face in a "completely unprovoked and a cowardly attack" and then tried to eye gouge a witness has been jailed.

Mathew Ronald Baker, 25, blew a kiss to his partner as he was taken away by police after being told the community needed to be protected from his violence.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman told Maroochydore Magistrates Court the 62-year-old publican of the Jandowae Hotel was standing outside having a cigarette on December 28 last year.

"The victim has observed the defendant run towards the hotel," he said.

"As the victim went back into the hotel, the defendant hit the victim with force in the face with a beer stubby."

The court heard the victim fell to the ground and was unconscious.

"He was bleeding from his nose and had a gash on the right cheekbone," Sergeant Newman said.

Sgt Newman said a man saw his partner arguing with Baker and went over to see what was happening.

Baker then punched the man in the face.

"The victim and the defendant wrestled on the ground, the defendant was attempting to eye gouge the victim in both eyes," he said.

"The defendant then bit the victim on the thumb."

The court heard the publican had a broken nose, two black eyes and a gash on his cheek which needed stitches.

The second victim had a cut to his left thumb and bruising and swelling.

Baker pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to four charges, including assault occasioning bodily harm and public nuisance.

Baker was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail, with a parole release date of July 1 next year.

He was also fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for two years.