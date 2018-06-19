Exporters the winners as EU negotiations begin

DOORS OPEN: MP Keith Pitt said the EU presented a growing opportunity for Hinkler exporters.

THE Coalition Government has commenced negotiations with the European Union (EU) to open new markets for Hinkler exporters that will create more local jobs.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the EU presented a growing opportunity for Hinkler exporters by creating a "level playing field”.

"A free trade agreement with the EU will open up a market for Australian goods and services of 500 million people and a GDP of US$17.1 trillion, making it one of Australia's biggest trade agreements once concluded,” he said.

"Hinkler agricultural exporting strengths, such as sugar, are significantly constrained by EU tariff quotas.

"The FTA could bring Australia to a level playing field with other exporters that already enjoy duty free access into the EU, while also lowering prices for EU retailers, manufacturers, and consumers.”