Expo to help you choose a career in health

TAFE will provide locals with the opportunity to explore a career in health services when its Bundaberg campus plays host to the Health and Lifestyle Services Expo tomorrow.

Those interested in a career of caring for others will have access to a wealth of information regarding a wide variety of options within the industry, with a range of stalls and guest speakers to answer questions on everything from nursing and paramedics to disability and mental health.

The expo comes just months after a CSIRO report released by Jobs Queensland showed health care and social assistance to be the largest sector of the workforce in the region.

Centre director for Community Services, Health and Sport, Robyn Littlejohn said the expo was an effort to help the community make the most of these local employment opportunities.

"There is a huge demand for skilled and dedicated workers within the Wide Bay health industry,” Ms Littlejohn said.

"According to data published by the Department of Employment on the 2017 Labour Market Information Portal, the Wide Bay region's healthcare and social assistance sector is set to grow by around 24.8 per cent over the next five years. This is great news as it means plenty of local jobs for our students.

"While a career in the health services industry might seem daunting to some, it's an incredibly rewarding sector with a diverse range of paths available.”