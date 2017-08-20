Expo to celebrate Seniors Week

SENIORS WEEK: A Seniors Expo is being held at the Civic Centre on Tuesday.

YOU'RE never too old for a celebration.

This week is Queensland Seniors Week and Bundaberg is getting in on the festivities with a Seniors Expo on Tuesday.

U3A was awarded a grant, as part of the Palaszczuk Government's Seniors Week Grants program, to host the expo at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

Organisers say the event is a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate seniors by ensuring they are included in the local community.

There will be about 60 stalls catering to all tastes from fun to fitness, knitting and crocheting, weaving and poetry.

Information will also be available about seniors travel, public trustees and other similar organisations.

Queensland Seniors Week is on until this Sunday.

For more information about Seniors Week head to the Queensland website at http://bit.ly/2vPeRVf.