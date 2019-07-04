Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.
A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.
Crime

Explosives found as street closed off

by Greg Stolz
4th Jul 2019 4:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A northern Gold Coast street has been closed off for a Border Force operation, with reports explosives have been found.

Queensland police have this afternoon sealed off Warrie Close at Paradise Point.

A spokesperson from the ABF has confirmed the "operational activity" at a residential property, and said it was working with assistance from Queensland Police.

"As this is an ongoing matter, no further information can be provided at this time," the spokesperson said.

There are reports explosives have been found in a police raid on the property.

More to come

A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.
A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.

More Stories

border force editors picks explosives street closure

Top Stories

    Minister slams illegal fishing duo

    premium_icon Minister slams illegal fishing duo

    News MINISTER for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner has slammed a father and son duo who were fined for significant black market fishing.

    Parole for teen who stole $2k pokie winnings from woman

    premium_icon Parole for teen who stole $2k pokie winnings from woman

    Crime Metro Hotel pokie winnings thief granted parole

    Farmers gearing up for Bundy Flavours markets

    premium_icon Farmers gearing up for Bundy Flavours markets

    News Get the flavour of Bundy on your plate

    How long new system will take to address GP shortage

    premium_icon How long new system will take to address GP shortage

    News Bundaberg gains priority status for Medicare provider numbers