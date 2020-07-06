Explore the region: 20 things to do these school holidays

LIFE'S A BEACH: Nielsen Park Bargara, is one of many beaches to explore in the Bundaberg region.

THERE’S one week left of the school holidays and with restrictions eased, there’s plenty of activities to keep the family entertained for those looking to explore the region.

Here’s 20 activities and things to do in the region this week.

1. Aerial Arts Academy workshop

Tomorrow the Aerial Arts Academy will hold their second workshop for the July holidays with acrobatics, antigravity aerial fitness and games for your child to partake in.

The workshop will run from 9am to 11.30am and is suitable for ages 5-12 years.

Cost is $30 per workshop.

Registering for the workshops prior is essential.

2. Snakes Downunder visit

Open from 9.30am to 3pm six days a week (closed Wednesdays), head down to the Childers zoo to say hello to an extensive range of animals.

From meerkats, to a komodo dragon, Macca the huge saltwater crocodile, snakes, koala, a tree kangaroo, emus, lizards and more, there’s plenty to see.

Komodo dragon, Naga, demonstrating how to make an entrance. What a poser😁 #snakesdownunder Posted by Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo on Friday, 3 July 2020

Meerkat and koala encounters are available.

For more information phone 4126 3332. Snakes Downunder is at 51 Lucketts Rd.

3. Bundy Bowl

Set the last week of holidays up with a strike at Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complex.

Whether you’re looking for a game of ten-pin, dodgems, laser tag or to have a crack at an escape room, Bundy Bowl has you covered.

To ensure you don’t miss out, book ahead first by phoning 4152 4334.

Splitters Farm owner/manager Carly Clark.

4. Splitters Farm visit

Set on a 160-acre property just north of Bundaberg, Splitters Farm offers a self-guided meet the animals walking tour for the whole family to enjoy.

They also offer VIP farm tour and picnic hampers and kayak and SUP board hire.

For more information, phone 0438 246 318 or visit their Facebook page.

5. Bundaberg Rum visitor experience

With a range of experience on offer, the Bundaberg Rum distillery has something for the kids and the adults.

While the Blend Your Own Rum Experience is only available for adults over the legal purchasing age (LPA) of 18; there is a museum experience and distillery experience with tickets are available for seniors, adults, children and families.

After exploring the museum, join one of their distillery guides for a journey deep into the heart of the fully operational Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

For more information or to book phone 4131 2999.

Bundaberg Rum Distillery

6. Virtual fun at home school holidays program

Stockland has taken its school holidays campaign online, offering a number of creative and engaging ways to occupy kids while at home.

Ben Allen, GM Customer and Group Marketing at Stockland, said that this newest campaign is meant to inspire creativity and challenge kids to have fun while also continuing to explore new learnings.

“We have a lot of great virtual activities planned – from a kids live-streamed cooking class with celebrity chef Miguel Maestre, to on-demand gardening workshops and DIY fun at home – we’re bringing the usual fun of school holidays to families who are choosing to spend more time at home.”

The live-streamed kids cooking class with Miguel Maestre will be held on Friday, July 10 at 6pm and the second Little Eco Gardeners workshop will also be held on Friday, July 10.

For more information click here.

Steam locomotive at the Botanic Gardens, Bundaberg

7. Train rides at the botanic gardens

Get a view of the botanic gardens from a steam train.

The train is disability friendly and wheelchair accessible with an approved access ramp for placing wheelchairs or mobility scooters into carriages.

Australian Sugar Cane Railway trains run from 9am to 3.30pm (last train) with steam locos only until further notice.

Cost is $5 for adults, school aged children $2 (under 5s free) and family tickets are $14.

This week the train is running on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

8. Visit the Hinkler Hall of Aviation

While exploring the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens you’ll come across the Hinkler Hall of Aviation, Fairymead House Sugar History Museum and the Bundaberg and District Historical Museum.

The hall celebrates the life of Australia’s pioneer solo aviator Bert Hinkler with several aircrafts and vehicles on display and interactive exhibits.

Entry fees apply to all attractions.

For more information click here.

LARC! tours in 1770 have such a great range of options for family, friends or work occasions

9. 1770 LARC! Tours

A short trip north to Seventeen Seventy, there’s a range of tours to book with 1770 LARC! Tours which will see you exploring beaches in the region and visiting national parks.

The four main tours include the Paradise Tour, Afternoon Cruise, LARC + Lunch and the Goolimbil Walkabout.

For more information and to book phone 4974 9422 or visit their website.

10. Whale watching

It’s that time of year again, when the temperature drops and the whales make their way along the region’s coastline.

Offering a range of different tours from exploring and snorkelling around Lady Musgrave and diving Tobruk, Lady Musgrave Experience also has an Australia Whale Experience, where you can spend four hours on the Main Event catamaran in the hopes of spotting a whale.

For more or to book visit their website.

11. Lavender farm visit

Whether you’re looking for gifts, or to learn about lavender and want to wander through the local lavender patch, it’s worth checking out Amandine Lavender.

Located on 288 Seaview Rd, Bargara, the local business mainly grows Lavandula Dentata but has a range of other varieties throughout its garden.

Amandine Lavender is open from 10am-4pm, seven days a week.

For more information phone 4154 7314.

EXPLORE THE REGION: View from the top of Mt Walsh, Biggenden.

12. Mt Walsh hike

If a bit of an adventure is what you’re after, head out to Mt Walsh National Park, Biggenden to hike the mountain or see the pools at Utopia Falls.

Those with a four-wheel drive can also explore the park and discover the granite monolith at Coongarra Rock.

For more information click here.

13. Chipmunks

The Chipmunks Playland and Cafe will be reopening from Friday, July 10.

The centre on 59 Johanna Blvd is open from 9am-5pm.

For more information phone 4151 4363.

14. Auburn River National Park

Located 40km southwest of Mundubbera, there are three tracks you can walk and try to spot the “dinosaur eggs” at Auburn Falls.

According to the Department of Environment and Science, the weathering action of fast-flowing water has created ‘dinosaur eggs’.

“These large, round to egg-shaped chunks of granite weigh about one tonne each,” the website states.

“They were formed after being trapped beneath the water and swirled by the force of the river in a confined space.”

For more details head here.

We know the North Burnett has some amazing places to go, sights to see and people to meet. Councillors have now... Posted by Mayor Rachel Chambers on Wednesday, 1 July 2020

15. Kitchen Science

Looking to keep the kids entertained at home?

Hosted by Arts Bundaberg, Monday’s online Kitchen Science event is on “Water Bottle Membranophone”.

This activity is suitable for a variety of ages however adult supervision is required for children.

Click here for more details and the list of items you’ll need.

Bookings is essential via the Bundaberg Regional Libraries on 4130 4140.

16. Kids Code Club: Holiday Edition

Held on Thursday, this Arts Bundaberg online event, is a Zoom workshop set to explore the Scratch code platform, and start creating a basic game.

The activity is best suited to children aged 7 years and older.

For more information phone the Bundaberg Regional Libraries on 4130 4140.

17. Discover Boolboonda Tunnel

If you’re exploring Mt Perry, check out the Boolboonda tunnel, one of the longest, non-supported tunnels in the state.

18. Paperbark Trail

When checking out Agnes Water, a trip to the Paperbark Trail is generally high on the list of things to do.

Hop along the stepping stones throughout Reedy Creek Reserve for a great Kodak moment.

For more details click here.

19. Alexandra Park

Head down to Alexandra Park with the kids to play on the playground and see the animals at the local zoo.

The zoo is home to Cotton-Top Tamarins, lizards, dingoes, emus, a quoll, snakes and more.

Alexandra Park Zoo will reopen on Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays from June 30 2020 for the school holidays.

Strict social distancing rules apply.

20. Check out the Hummock

Look out over a patchwork of farm land right out to the ocean past Bargara from The Hummock.

This local lookout off Bargara Rd is an extinct volcano.