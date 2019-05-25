Explore the fun at 1770 Festival all weekend

GOOD TIMES: Last year's Captain Cook 1770 Festival saw excitement and culture combined together.

GOOD TIMES: Last year's Captain Cook 1770 Festival saw excitement and culture combined together. Contributed

THE fun of the 1770 Festival continues from 9am today with the 'Harmony in Our Paradise' Street Parade taking over Captain Cook Dr.

The parade will start from the Seventeen Seventy Marina and continue to the festival grounds with spectators encouraged to line the footpath and cheer on.

Celebrities will take over the festival grounds this morning with Scott Hillier and Olivia Degn from Creek to Coast presenting at the fishing precinct at 11am and 2pm.

Freestyle motocross demonstrations take place at 11.15am, 2.15pm and 4pm.

Seven-time world champion surfer Layne Beachley will hold a surf workshop today and tomorrow, as well as participate in surfing exhibitions.

The Kids Lantern Parade takes place at 6.45pm, followed by fireworks at 7pm and entertainment to round out the night until 10pm.

Tomorrow will see the 1770 Festival Fun Run take place from 8.30am with three courses - 1770m, 4.8km and 7.7km - available to run and $1770 in prize money on offer in a number of categories.

Amusement rides, food stalls, retail alley, fashion parade, surfboard swap meet and cultural celebrations are just some of the other attractions on offer at this year's festival, which wraps up at 4pm tomorrow.

For tickets and information head online to visitagnes1770.com.au/

1770-festival