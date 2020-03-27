Explore homes with 3D virtual tour

ADAPTING WITH TECH: All Property Photography Charlie Tenggren with Weekes Property Co. Tegan and Ryan Weekes.

OPEN homes may be out under COVID-19 restrictions, but a local real estate agency is providing a glimpse inside their properties with 3D virtual tours.

Weekes Property Co. is offering their Matterport 3D Virtual Tour Technology free to owners who list their sale or rental property with them.

Director and Market Facilitator Ryan Weekes said the latest government announcement, removing group or open home inspections from their operations has limited but hasn’t stopped the process of leasing and selling property.

📢 A N N O U N C E M E N T ❗️ Times are changing.... No Open Homes - No Worries!! [We] have the soloution - 3D virtual... Posted by Ryan & Tegan - Weekes Property Co. on Tuesday, 24 March 2020

“This simply has encouraged us to introduce alternative methods to ensure we can still get the job done for all involved,” he said.

“Moving forward, this technology is a game changer, not only during these challenging times, though for the future of our industry.

“This allows any prospective tenant/purchaser to inspect the internal floor plan of a property, from the comfort of their home, 24/7.

“This is also a great comparison tool for any potential landlord/seller considering listing their property on the market for lease/sale.”

Having invested in the technology more than four years ago, Mr Weekes said the current state of affairs encouraged them to collaborate with All Property Photography’s Charlie Tenggre to ensure they could offer this service consistently after COVID-19.

“Feedback from all those who have either adopted the technology as a marketing tool or simply being a user, has been all but super positive,” Mr Weekes said.

“Obviously the experience of physically inspecting a home versus doing it virtually will always remain a difference, yet the technology is nothing short of a precise, real life experience.”

Mr Weekes said all people transacting in real estate would benefit in some way, from the homeowner’s, to the buyers/tenants, along with the real estate agent.

“Further, builders with display homes would see a huge benefit from using this technology under the current social-distancing restrictions,” he said.