Exploration firm investigates possible gold in Eidsvold

POSSIBLE GOLD: The Australian Gold Exploration firm Metal Bank says there is a possibility of gold underneath the ground. Tony Schreck

THE Eidsvold Goldfields were surveyed this week with positive results showing there could be gold below the surface.

Australian gold exploration firm Metal Bank conducted two days of geophysical surveys in the Eidsvold district to find possible traces of gold.

Managing director Tony Schreck said the next part of the phase was looking into the results.

"Results from the survey are the first step in identifying possible gold targets beneath the sandstone cover," Mr Schreck said.

"It is difficult to explore beneath the sandstone cover so using geophysics can be very useful in narrowing down our search area.

"The geophysics data measures different electrical and magnetic properties of the rocks (looking down at 300m below surface)."

Mr Schreck said they used helicopters to conduct the survey, covering the entire North Burnett town.

"The entire survey covered 950 line kilometres to the north and south of Eidsvold and was all complete in just over 2 days," he said.

The next phase will involve the exploration firm to drill beneath the goldfields.

"The next step will be to process the data and identify targets before considering further drill testing," he said.

"Drill results from 2017 to the north of Eidsvold were encouraging and provided confidence to undertake the boarder geophysics survey just completed."