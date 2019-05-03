Explained: Why so many independents are in Hinkler battle

INDEPENDENTS ON THE RISE: Moe Turaga is one of three independent candidates vying it out for the federal seat of Hinkler.

INDEPENDENTS ON THE RISE: Moe Turaga is one of three independent candidates vying it out for the federal seat of Hinkler. Katie Hall

THE number of independent candidates in the race for Hinkler has tripled over the previous federal election.

And according to the new candidates, their decision to run independently has a lot to do with a desire to push the region forward with a clear voice, at a time when many Aussies have lost hope in the effectiveness of the other major parties.

Back in the 2016 federal election, there was only one independent candidate, Bill Foster.

But now the numbers have grown and include Moe Turaga, Adrian Wone and David Norman respectively.

The NewsMail asked each of the independents what drove them to walk the political road alone.

For Moe Turaga, who gave up his dual citizenship to throw his hat in the race, he said it was the "depleted inspiration” he found from watching the other major parties "act with disregard” for the wishes of Aussies.

"Independent voices in parliament are far more reliant because we represent the community that elects us rather then the party,” Mr Turaga said.

"I believe we are starting to see a shift in Aussies wanting to have a bigger say in how their taxpayer dollars are spent.

"The role of a representative is to represent what its community or electorate needs, or empower the changes it needs so the rural communities can grow effectively as a whole.”

David Norman, who announced his candidacy last month, said he wanted to be someone who "truly represented the average person”.

"As an independent, every single decision and action will be made with the benefit of the people of the electorate as the sole motivation,” Mr Norman said.

He said be believed people were starting to wake up and look for "honest, genuine independent representation that has the integrity to be true to the people that vote for them”.

The independents are joined by former Greens candidate and cane farmer Adrian Wone. Mr Wone, who ran as the Greens Hinkler candidate in the 2016 federal election said he felt the major parties lacked ideas to address local issues.

"They are only promising more of the same,” Mr Wone said.

"Only a true independent can ensure that this transition is completed so that it benefits the electorate as intended, and avoid the debacle that party politicians have inflicted ...”

Bundaberg will head to the polls on Saturday, May 18.