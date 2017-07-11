EXPLAINED: Bay One Nation candidate opposes cashless card

PAULINE Hanson's candidate for Hervey Bay has weighed in on the cashless welfare card debate, saying he doesn't support the model proposed by the LNP.

Hervey Bay's Damian Huxham voiced his opposition to the proposed trial of the card in the Hinkler region, which has drawn widespread criticism in the community.

Mr Huxham said he believed in giving people "a say in the decisions that will effect their lives" in a Facebook post this morning.

"One Nation Political Party is the only party which supports citizen initiated referendums, (CIR) which offers people a say in political decisions that will have an impact on them," Mr Huxham wrote.

"(It) will allow Australians to petition the government and demand that a particular issue be put to a binding vote of the whole electorate.

"Political decisions that have an impact on people such as the cashless card should, I believe, be put to the people not forced upon the people."

Mr Huxham prefaced his statement as the opinion of a constituent, acknowledging the rollout of the card was a federal issue.

"Politicians for far too long have had too much input and impact on our lives and when they make a mistake they still get paid but we have to live with their mistakes," he wrote.