EXPLAINED: Why mental health support is about to get better

MOVING FORWARD: An artist's impression of the Step Up Step Down mental health facility coming to Bundaberg. Contributed

WORKERS have stepped to it to ensure a new mental health facility for Bundaberg residents is on track to open in August.

Service operators and Wide Bay Hospital and Health board members yesterday inspected progress on the Step Up Step Down facility, which will be only one of three in Queensland.

Significant progress has been made on the construction of the 10-unit, short-stay facility, which will provide services to help cover the gap between acute inpatient and community mental health needs across Wide Bay.

The unit will be jointly run by members of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health mental health team and Mind Australia.

"The unit will provide short-term recovery services for those community members who need some additional support beyond community services but don't need to be admitted to an acute inpatient unit," board chair Peta Jamieson said.

"The Step Up Down Unit also represents a couple of aspects that are a key part of our next strategic plan - strengthening our mental health service provision, and working collaboratively with our partners to achieve better outcomes for our community."

While there is a maximum stay of 28 days at the facility, it is expected that most people will stay for between 18 and 20 days before returning to their homes and existing support networks.

Mind Australia acting chief executive Simon Wrigley said the model of care provided in the new facility supported active recovery and participation in the local community.

"Residential services have been a key foundation of our work at Mind Australia for 40 years because we know how effective our recovery and person-centred approach is in supporting people with significant mental ill-health at critical times, maximising their potential for personal recovery and enhancing their social and emotional well-being," he said.

The SUSD was funded alongside similar facilities at Mackay and Gladstone as part of the $180 million Significant Regional Infrastructure Projects Program.