Trucks clearing soil from a Tantitha Street location. Mike Knott BUN270619ASB2
News

EXPLAINED: Why men in protective suits are working in CBD

27th Jun 2019 6:26 PM
ABESTOS is being removed from a block of land in the Bundaberg CBD, with qualified contractors engaged by Bundaberg Regional Council to take the material away.

The dangerous material was discovered on the vacant block on the corner of Tanitha and Woondooma St (above) when the council started removing soil to fill its Crofton St carpark, which is currently being constructed for its employees.

A council spokeswoman said the council was required to place fill on the Crofton St carpark site as part of the construction project.

"As this site sits within the general floodplain area council is now removing an equivalent amount of fill from another property in the area,” she said.

"In clearing the site some old asbestos material was discovered and as such qualified contractors were engaged to safely remove and dispose of it.”

Two people in protective clothing have been on the site for a number of days wetting down the material with hoses as it's dug up and loaded into trucks.

