Why means to ‘save’ properties from flood risk sunk

Many residents had to be evacuated during the 2013 floods in Bundaberg, which were sparked by ex-tropical cyclone Oswald. Photo Contributed

Bundaberg flood mitigation issues have once again surfaced as the notion of river diversion is explained.

In response to claims made about flood protection measures, a Bundaberg Regional Council infrastructure department spokesperson said to "… save both North Bundaberg and every other flood risk property in Bundaberg …" from riverine flood risk would require diversion of the Burnett River.

These claims were made on the 'Tom Marland - food for thought and thought for food' Facebook page, which read:

"Give me a cheque for $100 million and a few good machinery operators on farmer rates not inflated government rates and I'll build a moat big enough to save both North Bundaberg and every other flood risk property in Bundaberg and still have enough left over to pay for a few rounds at the 'flood free' Railway and Young Aussie Hotel."

Recent flood mitigation discussions have stemmed from the State Government and the council's current proposal for a levee to be built in East Bundaberg.

The State Government has committed $42.5m to the project and is calling on the Commonwealth to come to the table with the other $42.5m needed.

FLOODGATES: Illustration of the Bundaberg East Levee.

Despite some community concerns about the levee which led to the formation of the Bundaberg Flood Protection Group, Bundaberg MP Tom Smith maintains that all of the modelling demonstrates residents over North "will not suffer increased flooding because of the East Levee".

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said a levee was identified as the most viable flood mitigation option, delivering the most cost-effective solution after years of studies, peer review and consultation.

The council's infrastructure department spokesperson said if located and designed appropriately, diversion channels can provide relief for floodwaters and reduce flood levels in the main stream by carrying excess floodwaters away.

"This was considered in detail by Bundaberg Regional Council as part of the Burnett River Flood Action Plan (2014), and subsequently peer reviewed and further explored in detail by the Queensland Government as part of the Bundaberg Flood Protection Study (2015)," the spokesperson said.

"Council considered numerous diversion channels in the Bundaberg area including options to divert the Burnett River to the Elliott River.

"None of the diversion options were deemed viable flood mitigation projects as they simply do not provide benefits commensurate with their cost, footprint and environmental impacts."

As an example, the spokesperson said the Elliott River diversions alone ranged in cost from $630 million to $6 billion.

FLASHBACK: Burnett River traffic bridge was closed during the 2013 Bundaberg floods. Photo: File

"The environmental impacts of such a channel on the receiving environment would be significant, and would entail substantial disruptions to the natural system in the Elliott River or alternative receiving waters," they said.

"The Bundaberg Flood Protection Study considered similar diversion channel that would convey 6800 m3/s into the Elliott River during a Burnett River one per cent AEP flood event.

"This would be more than 10 times the estimated 1% AEP peak flow that would naturally occur in the Elliott River, currently of about 600 m3/s with an estimated cost of $5.8 billion.

"Even so, a channel of this scale was still unable to ' … save both North Bundaberg and every other flood risk property in Bundaberg' as it would only avert over-floor flooding for about 1,450 properties in a 1% AEP flood event, of which 580 are located in Bundaberg North, and 660 in Bundaberg East."

The spokesperson said to consider that such diversion could be achieved in Bundaberg that would eliminate riverine flood risk for $100m was "simply unachievable and an un-defendable assumption".

The Bundaberg Flood Protection Group is holding a public meeting at the Railway Hotel on Monday, April 19 at 5.30pm.

