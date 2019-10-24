Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXIT STRATEGY: Keith Pitt MP Federal Member for Hinkler discourages the NFF’s request to allow farmers to have an exit strategy
EXIT STRATEGY: Keith Pitt MP Federal Member for Hinkler discourages the NFF’s request to allow farmers to have an exit strategy
News

Explained: Why Hinkler MP is against farmer exit packages

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
24th Oct 2019 9:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LNP Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has slammed the idea of an exit strategy for farmers following the National Farmers Federation requesting six further measures for the government to implement.

The sixth request made by the NFF was “exit packages for farming families looking to exit farming, after an assessment of their long-term viability”.

Mr Pitt responded to the request by questioning why the government would want to encourage farmers to leave.

“We’ve been trying to stop regional population shift for a very long time, why would you want to encourage it?” Mr Pitt was reported in The Australian as saying today.

“When they leave it’s not just them as individuals, it is their families, their kids who leave school.

“You don’t just walk away from your business — you walk away from your home, a farm that might be multi-generational.”

Mr Pitt said instead there should be a focus on driving money into those regions.

“The best thing we can do is drive cash flow into those regional flows,’’ he said.

“Whether it’s through infrastructure, fast-tracking approvals for projects submitted to the Depar­tment of Environment, (or) building bridges and roads, we need to ensure we drive money and jobs into those communities as quickly as possible.”

While Mr Pitt rejected the idea of an exit strategy the NFF highlighted farmers need options for different support mechanisms.

“Drought is complex, it is not the same for any one farm business, family or community.”

“While one support mechanism will suit someone, for another it might not be the right fit or they may not be eligible,” the NFF said.

The coalition’s backbench agriculture committee is set to meet to discuss the NFF’s requests today.

The NFF’s proposed measures to be considered by the government are as follows:

1. Support for local council rate relief.

2. Commonwealth Government subsidises for the payroll expenses of farming businesses equal to the Newstart Allowance to support local communities.

3. Top-up payments of at least $2000 per child to the Assistance for Isolated Children allowance, and additional funding for rural schools and additional support for early learning services in severely drought-affected communities.

4. A two-year interest-free period for Regional Investment Corporation Drought loans.

5. An increased federal-state focus on the eradication of feral pigs which are a biosecurity risk and a highly destructive pest, particularly in drought.

6. Exit packages for farming families looking to exit farming, after an assessment of their long-term viability.

drought exit strategy farmers keith pitt lnp national farmers federation
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    ‘Attacked’: Businessman grew pot in tent next to TV

    premium_icon ‘Attacked’: Businessman grew pot in tent next to TV

    News CHRISTOPHER Anthony Mulford told Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan he felt “attacked” for being charged for growing marijuana for personal use because he owns Bundaberg’s...

    • 24th Oct 2019 8:55 AM
    24-hour service station application withdrawn

    premium_icon 24-hour service station application withdrawn

    News JUST weeks after a development application for a 24-hour Liberty service was...

    • 24th Oct 2019 8:43 AM
    WATCH: Near miss involving van at Bundy train station

    premium_icon WATCH: Near miss involving van at Bundy train station

    Crime A NEAR miss involving a van has occurred at a train station in Bundaberg.

    80 cut-price TAFE courses you can study right now

    premium_icon 80 cut-price TAFE courses you can study right now

    Education Qld Government announces $4m in TAFE subsidies to fill job gabs