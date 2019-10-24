Explained: Why Hinkler MP is against farmer exit packages

EXIT STRATEGY: Keith Pitt MP Federal Member for Hinkler discourages the NFF’s request to allow farmers to have an exit strategy

LNP Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has slammed the idea of an exit strategy for farmers following the National Farmers Federation requesting six further measures for the government to implement.

The sixth request made by the NFF was “exit packages for farming families looking to exit farming, after an assessment of their long-term viability”.

Mr Pitt responded to the request by questioning why the government would want to encourage farmers to leave.

“We’ve been trying to stop regional population shift for a very long time, why would you want to encourage it?” Mr Pitt was reported in The Australian as saying today.

“When they leave it’s not just them as individuals, it is their families, their kids who leave school.

“You don’t just walk away from your business — you walk away from your home, a farm that might be multi-generational.”

Mr Pitt said instead there should be a focus on driving money into those regions.

“The best thing we can do is drive cash flow into those regional flows,’’ he said.

“Whether it’s through infrastructure, fast-tracking approvals for projects submitted to the Depar­tment of Environment, (or) building bridges and roads, we need to ensure we drive money and jobs into those communities as quickly as possible.”

While Mr Pitt rejected the idea of an exit strategy the NFF highlighted farmers need options for different support mechanisms.

“Drought is complex, it is not the same for any one farm business, family or community.”

“While one support mechanism will suit someone, for another it might not be the right fit or they may not be eligible,” the NFF said.

The coalition’s backbench agriculture committee is set to meet to discuss the NFF’s requests today.

The NFF’s proposed measures to be considered by the government are as follows:

1. Support for local council rate relief.

2. Commonwealth Government subsidises for the payroll expenses of farming businesses equal to the Newstart Allowance to support local communities.

3. Top-up payments of at least $2000 per child to the Assistance for Isolated Children allowance, and additional funding for rural schools and additional support for early learning services in severely drought-affected communities.

4. A two-year interest-free period for Regional Investment Corporation Drought loans.

5. An increased federal-state focus on the eradication of feral pigs which are a biosecurity risk and a highly destructive pest, particularly in drought.

6. Exit packages for farming families looking to exit farming, after an assessment of their long-term viability.