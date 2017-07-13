EXPLAINED: Why cane trucks don't need covers

UNCOVERED: Cane shouldn't spill from trucks if they are loaded correctly.

WHY should tradies, fisherman and those taking a trailer load to the dump have to cover their trailers if cane trucks don't have to?

It's a question many are asking now crushing season has started.

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, loads of sugarcane billets do not need to be covered because of how the bins are loaded.

A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said the department occasionally received questions from the public about cane billets being dislodged from heavy vehicles, including in Bundaberg.

"All heavy vehicle loads are regulated by the National Transport Commission's Load Restraint Guide and an industry guideline was developed by the Canegrowers Association to provide information on how best to comply with load restraint issues,” she said.

"Transport Inspectors and Queensland Police enforce these standards.”

The 2013 Guidelines for Loading of Sugar Industry Cane Haulage Units for Travel on Public Roads states that the vertical distance between the top rail of the bin and the lower edge of a cane peak must be sufficient to contain any settling and can therefore go uncovered.

HAUL-OUT: Cane levels. Canegrowers Association

"Trials and demonstrations with Category 1 units (Haulage units limited to an operating speed of 50 km per hour) hauling green harvested cane have shown that if this guideline is used effectively, any dislodged billets will fall directly downwards and will pose minimal risk to other road traffic,” the guidelines state.

"However, a hazard does still exist in such a situation because of the possibility of a motorcycle or bicycle losing control after encountering a billet on a road.”

In the event that any more than minimal spillage of billets occurs the billets are to be removed as soon as possible by the vehicle operator and contractor.

Penalties for load restraint breaches for a light vehicle are $126.15 with a maximum offence value of $2523, for a heavy vehicle minor offence $324.00, substantial offence $540.00 with a maximum offence $10,790.

