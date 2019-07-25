Menu
A reader photo shows heavy fog on Wednesday night.
Weather

Explained: What's causing Bundy's foggy nights

Zachary O'Brien
by
25th Jul 2019 10:53 AM
THICK fog covered several areas of the Bundaberg region in the early hours of Wednesday night with the weather bureau reporting only 100 metres visibility at the airport by midnight.

Spokesperson for the Bureau of Meteorology Lachlan Stoney said it was a surprise to see fog forming as early as it did.

 

Foggy skies over East.
Mr Stoney said the necessary weather patterns to create fog included a little bit of moisture near the surface, likely brought onshore with sea breezes, clear skies and light winds.

"(It's) more common to for fog to form in the early hours of the morning," Mr Stoney said.

Although the fog was locally quite thick, Mr Stoney said the areas covered by fog were quite isolated.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough experienced similar conditions as Bundaberg.

Mr Stoney said the weather patterns needed to create fog were lining up for the next few nights, but it was difficult to accurately say whether or not fog would form.

"Overnight there is some potential for some fogs but it is very difficult to say if it will form at the same time as (Wednesday) night," Mr Stoney said.

Mr Stoney said although the forecast could indicate potential for fogs, the chance of fogs forming was not necessarily high.

