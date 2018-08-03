Explained: What caused the Bruce Hwy four-metre sinkhole Matty Holdsworth Full Profile Login to follow

THE Bruce Highway and major surrounding connections were turned into a carpark this morning thanks to a four-metre sinkhole.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads reported the sinkhole, on the Caloundra Rd off-ramp, which triggered an emergency closure.

A DTMR spokesperson said the sinkhole was a 3-4 metre depression.

They have since explained what caused the crater to open up.

"The depression was formed in the northbound on-ramp during service relocations for the Bruce Highway Upgrade," the spokesperson said.

"A recycled water main was being moved.

"The northbound on-ramp was closed to traffic for emergency repairs, and to ensure the safety of road users.

"Traffic northbound on the Bruce Highway from Caloundra Rd or Steve Irwin Way was diverted south to the Roys/Bells Creek Rd Interchange and then diverted north on to the Bruce Highway."

Caloundra Towing company said it had caused the road to "collapse".

Motorist Steven Adam said the Bruce Highway, Caloundra Rd and Steve Irwin Way were "nightmares" this morning.

Traffic flow was heavily affected in both directions on the Bruce Highway which only reopened at 8.30am.