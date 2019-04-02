Explained: What $32m funding means for CBD

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt yesterday secured $32 million for Bundaberg to get big trucks and heavy vehicles off Quay St and enable the CBD to reach its lifestyle potential.

The federal funding is a significant coup for Mr Pitt and will form part of $172.9 million for the Hinkler Regional Deal that Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will include in tonight's budget.

The CBD money has been earmarked for a Quay St bypass.

HINKLER DEAL: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Fraser Coast Council Deputy Mayor Darren Everard in Canberra yesterday. Contributed

Mayor Jack Dempsey yesterday praised the "magnificent deal" as he joined Mr Pitt and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack in Canberra.

Ten million dollars has also been secured for a multi-use conveyor lift at the Port of Bundaberg.

With an election just around the corner, the announcement follows swiftly after the Queensland Government last week walked from the Hinkler deal, arguing it needed to be more widespread across the Wide Bay region.

Cr Dempsey said revitalising the CBD would bring "future and hope" to the Bundaberg region and was an economic multiplier.

He said the project focused on enhancing liveability, improving infrastructure, expanding skills and developing industry capability.

Cr Dempsey said reducing traffic on Quay St was necessary to revitalise the CBD and open up the riverfront precinct.

"This is the catalyst for unlocking the potential of the riverfront to invigorate the CBD," Cr Dempsey said.

"Diverting heavy traffic will make it safer and improve access between the Burnett River and Bourbong St."

Cr Dempsey said discussions would now take place with the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

"A similar amount is required from the State Government for the work to go ahead," Cr Dempsey said.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the $32 million would generate employment opportunities.

"Ensuring that this region has a stronger local economy and the framework to attract new business, which in turn brings more local jobs, has always been my driving force behind the Hinkler Regional Deal," Mr Pitt said.

"It's fantastic news for us locally this is about driving jobs and our local economy.

Mr Pitt said the money would be committed in the Budget tonight.

"The best thing we can do locally is continue to drive our economy," he said.

However, not everyone was rejoicing.

A couple of businesses along Quay St yesterday aired their concerns about closing the road off to heavy traffic and what it would mean for them (see accompanying story).

Questions have also arisen about the preferred route.

While the council and the Queensland Government didn't provide details of their preferences yesterday, several options were presented by the council at an Urban Development Institute of Australia forum late last year (see main map on this page).

It's understood a $32 million federal contribution would provide the lion's share of the money required, though it's unknown just how much the Queensland Government will contribute.

Labor's Hinkler candidate Richard Pascoe yesterday accused the government of pork-barrelling and said voters would see the move for what it was: "a feeble attempt by Mr Pitt to try to buy votes".

"Whilst money from the Federal Government is much needed and welcomed, it is disappointing and shameful for Mr Pitt to play politics with this region by making this announcement a week out from an election being called," he said.

"After 26 years of neglect and under-investment by the LNP, Mr Pitt believes that a sudden investment in the area will save his seat. The people of Hinkler will see this as nothing more than barrelling".

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said she welcomed "any new investment in Queensland, but firmly believes city deals should focus on regions rather than individual electorates".

"We need a genuine partnership between all levels of government, not short-term politics," Ms Trad said.

"We're happy to look at these projects and to work together but it needs to be to the benefit of the whole region." economy."