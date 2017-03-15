EXPLAINED: The two Boyne Rivers and the Burnett's flood risk

THERE seems to be a lot of confusion about the Boyne River in relation to possible flooding in the Burnett River.

In Queensland there are two rivers named the Boyne River: one in Central Queensland and the other in the Wide Bay-Burnett region.

The Central Queensland Boyne River rises south of Miriam Vale, and was named in 1823 by explorer John Oxley, according to Queensland Names.

The river reminded him of one in Ireland of the same name.

This Boyne goes from Miriam Vale, is dammed at Awoonga and empties into the sea at Gladstone.

The other Boyne River was named in 1843 by explorer Henry Stuart Russell, according to Queensland Names.

He believed the river was in the same watercourse as the Central Queensland one so gave it the same name.

This Boyne rises in the northern parts of the Bunya Mountains in the South Burnett near Boyneside.

The river is dammed at Boondooma Dam and travels north before emptying into the Burnett River between Mundubbera and Gayndah.

About 2km upstream, the Auburn River, which rises to the west, also empties into the Burnett.

Barker Creek rises in the South Burnett and is dammed at Bjelke-Petersen Dam.

So while the Boyne rivers share the same name, they are not connected in any other way.

Where the rivers sit: