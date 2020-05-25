EXPLAINED: How we got that spectacular sunset

STUNNING: The back edge of the rainband that delivered cold temperatures and rain produced a brilliant sunset on Saturday evening in Central Queensland. This was taken at Boyne Island. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

THE sky put on a show for the region on Saturday afternoon when the sunset produced spectacular colours.

It's a phenomenon created from the perfect set of conditions, as Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kimba Wong said.

"When the sun sets and it's on a greater angle than the cloud, that sunlight beams back up towards the cloud and reflects off the cloud below," Ms Wong said.

"The different colours are depending on how much the light has been reflected or bent.

"So when the light hits the water droplet some of that energy is absorbed and bent around; how much is bent gives us the different colours."

She said Saturday's layered clouds, which tended to occur when a front system passed from the west, created perfect sunset conditions.

"We can expect to see them a bit more often during winter," she said.

"But we won't have another one for a little while."