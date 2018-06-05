EXPLAINED: Mayor's trade mission to Boston

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has flown to Boston in the US at the personal invitation of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Cr Dempsey is one of seven Queensland mayors attending the Queensland Trade and Investment Mission to BIO 2018.

Kicking off yesterday and running until Thursday, this is the 20th Bio Mission undertaken by the Queensland Government.

The delegation will be exposed to everything from smart city technology to biofuels.

Queensland trade officials will also promote the state's products to the numerous worldwide industry representatives in attendance.

As a coincidence Cr Dempsey travelled in the company of Mike Schmidt, who was in Bundaberg last week as the expert commentator on the proposed East Bundaberg Levee.

Mr Schmidt's company's head office is in Boston and the Mayor will take the opportunity to liaise with the company CEO.

Cr Dempsey is scheduled to return to Bundaberg on Sunday.

In his absence, Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor is filling the role of Acting Mayor.