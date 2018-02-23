DIANNE: Experts work through the wet to get answers

The MV Dianne trawler was towed to the Bundaberg Port Marina where a crew attempted to raise it from the water.

INVESTIGATIONS into the sinking of MV Dianne are continuing today at the Bundaberg Port Marina site.

Firefighters were at the scene early yesterday morning to assess the safety of the vessel before investigation teams could go on board.

NewsMail photographer Tahlia Stehbens was on the ground and said the area was a hive of emergency services officers.

"There are two large fire trucks here as well as some smaller fire service utes," she said.

"Two ambulance vehicles are also on scene as well as police officers. A cleaning service has just started pumping out waste from the trawler."

The area was cordoned off to media and the public.

Bundaberg Police Inspector Pat Swindells said the QPS Disaster Victim Identification Squad, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and the naval architect would carry out further investigations.

The DVI was scheduled to arrive at the marina late Wednesday.

The Dianne made it onto dry land on Wednesday after the arduous task of refloating and towing her up the Burnett River.

Crews worked for most of the day to balance the trawler on to a travelift to move her from the ocean front of the Bundaberg Port Marina.

Now, investigations will continue into the tragic sinking of the vessel in October last year that claimed the lives of Adam Hoffman and Ben Leahy. Eli Tonks, 39, Adam Bidner, 33, Zach Feeney, 28, and Chris Sammut, 34, are presumed not to have survived.

Police said they hoped to find any evidence that could help determine exactly how the tragedy happened.