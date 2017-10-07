Experts wanted to join ex-HMAS Tobruk dive design panel

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said input from industry representatives would be valuable to the successful delivery of the ex-navy ship as a world-class dive wreck.

A PANEL of experts will provide advice on the dive design of ex-HMAS Tobruk before she is scuttled and transformed into a world-class dive site.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the search was on for local industry representatives to provide input help prepare the ex-navy ship as a dive wreck.

"We are seeking advice from local industry representatives who have knowledge and experience, and who are willing to contribute their expertise to help make this a great dive attraction,” Ms Donaldson said.

"To provide an interesting dive experience items will be identified to be kept on board the ship to become part of the wreck once she has been scuttled.

"We want to ensure that the legacy of this ship is maintained for generations of divers to explore for years to come.”

Ms Donaldson said the ex-HMAS Tobruk project was on track, with contractors opening up the internals of the ship and preparing to strip hazardous materials.

"Part of the preparation phase is to remove all hazardous materials from the ship to make sure it is safe for divers and the environment,” she said.

"This work is on track and visitors will be able to see the works going on from the shoreline of Bundaberg Port within the coming weeks.

"We're excited to be able to share the transformation of ex-HMAS Tobruk with the community.”

Email ArtificialReefs@npsr.qld. gov.au for information on how to apply.

Applications to be on the panel must be submitted by 2pm on Tuesday.