Experts to guide first-time buyers

FIRST home buyers are invited to attend an informative event that will assist them in purchasing their very own property.

The informative session will cover the first home loan deposit scheme, things to consider before investing and the contracts process.

RE/MAX Precision owner Scott Mackey said the event had already generated a lot of interest from potential investors.

“Buying a home for the first time is a complex process and if you’ve never done it before, you don’t really know where to start,” Mr Mackie said.

“Different people have different questions and a range of industry experts will be available on the night to answer them.”

Mr Mackie said while the information discussed at the session would apply to first home buyers, it would be beneficial for loved ones too.

“We have witnessed record-low interest rates and these are expected to get even lower,” Mr Mackie said.

“And with rents on the rise, family members are thinking how can we talk to our children or grandchildren and how can we help them get into the property market.

“This event isn’t just for first home buyers, but it’s also their parents and family members.”

Mr Mackie said data suggested now was the time for first home buyers looking to invest in Bundaberg’s property market, to strike.

“Keeping in mind the low interest rates and when you compare the costs of owning versus renting, buying a property is a wise decision,” he said.

In addition to Mr Mackie, experts will also attend the meeting, with bank loan and finance specialists from Auswide Bank and solicitors from Baker O’Brien Toll Lawyers.

The information night will be held next Tuesday night, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm and will take place in The Club Hotel function room, at 50 Bourbong St.

Register for the free information session, by phoning 4131 8888 or visit eventbrite.com.au/e/first-home-buyer-information-night-tickets-98092546447.