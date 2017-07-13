Experts investigate Coonarr humpback whale carcass

Matt Stoker and his camping friends came across the body of a dead whale at Coonarr Beach.

A DEAD whale washed up on Coonarr Beach this week has been confirmed as a large juvenile or small adult humpback whale.

Experts from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection have been investigating the grim discovery after campers snapped photos of the creature on Monday.

Matt Stoker was camping with friends and said what they thought were logs in the distance was in fact the carcass of a rotting whale.

He said the the whale's jaw was up to 3m long and there were numerous shark bites on its body.

The EHP said it was not possible to determine the cause of death but the whale was likely to have died weeks ago based on the level of decomposition of the carcass.

"Strandings and carcasses washing ashore can happen for many different reasons, including natural mortality,” the EHP spokesperson said.

"With an increasing humpback population, it is to be expected that there will be an increasing number of whales with problems - including whales suffering from natural disease issues and young attacked by predators as well as those encountering fishing gear or boating traffic.”

The EHP spokesperson said there were three humpback whale strandings between Woodgate and Toogoom last year and another three on Fraser Island around the same time.

"Stranded whales should be reported immediately to the RSPCA on 1300 264 625 (1300 ANIMAL),” the spokesperson said.

"Be wary of entering the water, as sharks may be around or the whale could move and injure you,” the spokesperson said.

"Look after your own safety first.

"It is wise to avoid contact with marine animals as they can carry diseases.”

In cases where the stranded whale has died, disposal of the carcass is usually managed by the local council responsible for the beach.