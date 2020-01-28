Expert warning on washing machine hack

Social media erupted this week after a woman shared images of her "disgusting" washer, revealing a five-minute hack that left it gleaming.

In the Facebook group "Mums Who Clean", the savvy woman explained how she used dishwasher tablets to rid her washing machine of any built-up dirt and mould often trapped inside the household item.

"This is only 5 minutes into the dishwater tablet hack," she wrote, adding, "I'm disgusted yet impressed."

Hundreds of people flooded her post impressed by her nifty idea with some super keen to give it a go.

Another woman who tried it found ‘little scummy particles’ in her dirty water, saying it was ‘gross but satisfying’.

"Doing the four dishwasher tablets in my basic top loader washing machine on very hot water (I only use cold or warm water usually)," one woman wrote.

"This is five minutes in and I can see little scummy particles and the water is definitely brownish. Gross but satisfying."

However, the dishwasher tablet craze left many sceptical about safety and dangers of using a product not made for the household item.

An expert in the field told news.com.au it is important to follow the manufacturer's guide as to how clean your washing machine.

"Each model and type of washing machine is built differently," Danielle Sukari, category manager at Appliances Online said.

"Some recommend not using concentrated bleaches, laundry pre-soakers/sanitisers, stain removers and hydrocarbon solvents (for example petrol and paint thinners), as they can cause damage to the surfaces (control panel and components of your washer)."

She said most manufacturers recommend to regularly conduct a hot wash or drum clean cycle to stop a build up of scrud, ideally every two to three weeks.

"For a natural solution, you can run a hot wash with epsom salts and then run another hot wash, both washes should have no clothes inside. Epsom salts are a natural way to also get rid of lingering odours."

Alternatively, Ms Sukari recommends following the "how to clean your washing machine" section in the machine's manual.

Despite others also leaving some warning comments, the popular hack continues to be tried and tested by many cleaning lovers who are yet to report of any damages to their machine.

One member of the page who also tried the hack, said "I'm so excited" after she dunked four tablets into her machine too.

She uploaded a photo showing the second rinse of water.

"No wonder everything's been smelling musty," she captioned the image.

She later updated the group to reveal it also worked in a front loader.

"I used the standard cheap Woolworths brand ones. Hottest cycle (mine was 95 degrees for 1.5hrs)," she said, explaining the process.

The woman's post also left many shocked by the fact washing machines needing cleaning altogether.

In fact, last week when another washing machine hack was revealed - using a $6 Pine O Cleen product to remove mould - it opened up a lengthy conversation.

"I can't believe how much build up it creates, so yuck. I had no idea," one woman wrote.

Another woman posted separately, asking why her clothes were coming out of the washer with "marks", calling on advice to help get the stains out.

"You need to clean your machine," one said. "Sounds like there's a build up inside."