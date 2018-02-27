Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPEAKER: Palliative care expert Will Cairns.
SPEAKER: Palliative care expert Will Cairns. Contributed
News

EXPERT SPEAKER: Bundy forum to focus on end-of-life care

27th Feb 2018 6:00 AM

THE public is invited to a community forum tonight focusing on end-of-life care, including Advance Care Planning.

The forum will be led by nationally renowned palliative care expert Dr Will Cairns.

It will include an

open Q&A session with a panel featuring other palliative care specialists, general practitioners, an oncologist and a social worker.

The community is encouraged to attend the free information session and to ask questions of the panel.

The event will run from 6-9pm at Brothers Sports Club, Bundaberg.

Refreshments will be provided.

Bundaberg News Mail
GAME CHANGER: Council backs key Bundy riverfront project

GAME CHANGER: Council backs key Bundy riverfront project

Council News Councillor Ross Sommerfeld: "I can assure concerned residents that flood concerns have been significantly addressed.”

BREAKING: Festival celebration for Prince Charles visit

BREAKING: Festival celebration for Prince Charles visit

Breaking Royal delight as region prepares to be thrust into world spotlight

Historic bridge mystery deepens

Historic bridge mystery deepens

News Search for owner raises more questions than answers

Local Partners