EXPERT SPEAKER: Bundy forum to focus on end-of-life care

THE public is invited to a community forum tonight focusing on end-of-life care, including Advance Care Planning.

The forum will be led by nationally renowned palliative care expert Dr Will Cairns.

It will include an

open Q&A session with a panel featuring other palliative care specialists, general practitioners, an oncologist and a social worker.

The community is encouraged to attend the free information session and to ask questions of the panel.

The event will run from 6-9pm at Brothers Sports Club, Bundaberg.

Refreshments will be provided.