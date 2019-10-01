Expert says challenges for Port’s future

AN ECONOMICS expert says a key difficulty at the Port of Bundaberg is that its prospects for growth are closely linked to an agricultural sector, where there is limited opportunity to expand the overall volume of production.

CQUniversity economics professor John Rolfe said the economic forces for specialisation in ports and agriculture were pointing in different directions.

“In ports and shipping, the competitive forces are focusing on larger volumes and shipping, and smaller scale amounts are becoming less and less efficient,” Prof Rolfe said.

“In agriculture, the future growth is probably in specialised crops, such as macadamias and avocados, or branded commodities such as organic sugar, rather than bulk commodities such as sugar and timber.

“This means that the agricultural sector will do better from selling smaller lots of high quality product.”

He said one potential area for future growth was through containerisation, which would help to get smaller amounts of high quality products to overseas markets.

“Scale is the issue here, as there is not enough agricultural product coming through any of the regional ports (including Gladstone) to justify very regular container ships,” Prof Rolfe said.

“So the challenge is to develop a shipping supply chain for specialised agricultural products and grow the volume of production to support the shipping.”

He said it was more important to get the supply chain working well so products got to market quickly and cheaply, rather than to insist on regional products going through the port.