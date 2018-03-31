Expert says Bundy airport needs to be renamed

Mayor Jack Dempsey with Dr McGrath and report document - Pictured in second image is Hayley Vale (HHA) Tourism Services Team Leader and Cameron Bisley Branch Manager Airport and Tourism.

Mayor Jack Dempsey with Dr McGrath and report document - Pictured in second image is Hayley Vale (HHA) Tourism Services Team Leader and Cameron Bisley Branch Manager Airport and Tourism. Contributed

AN ASSOCIATE lecturer with CQUniversity's School of Business and Law has made a recommendation that Bundaberg Airport's name be changed to reflect our aviation fame.

Associate lecturer John McGrath was granted permission by Bundaberg Regional Council to undertake a business model study examining the tourism contribution and potential of the Hinkler Hall of Aviation (HHA).

Dr McGrath made a number of recommendations including the name change after carrying out a study on exploring and innovative means of raising the local profile of Bert Hinkler as well as visitor patronage to the HHA.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey recently accepted a copy of the findings by Dr McGrath which were compiled in conjunction the HHA.

The findings revealed that the facility scored well through indicators like Trip Advisor and Facebook and efficiency in operation however, overall visitor numbers had significant room for improvement.

"I suspect we were aware that numbers through HHA were relatively low but it is only when accurate data is applied that you realise the point from which you need to improve," he said.

"And improve we must. Hinkler left us a wonderful legacy with his name. The way we choose to use and promote it rests entirely with us."

Cr Dempsey said the council would soon have a dedicated marketing officer on board and it will be facilities like HHA, Moncriefff Entertainment Centre and art galleries that will be a focus for promotion.

Some ideas put forward by Dr McGrath to raise the HHA's profile:

Introduce a destination fly-in linked to Bert Hinkler. This could be in the form of a vintage aircraft visit.

Greater promotion of the fact that Hinkler's house is only one of two houses dismantled in England and reassembled in Australia.

Promote the "to space and back" story of the ibis glider part that survived the space shuttle disaster which is a story without equal in aviation history.

Rename Bundaberg Airport Hinkler Airport. It should rank with airports around the world named after prominent individuals.

Relaunch Hinkler Memorial lectures. CQU may be interested in playing a role through use of its lecture theatre.