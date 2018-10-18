Buckenara: Trade period winners and losers

THE 2018 trade period is complete with a total of 39 trades and five free agency moves completed, with 42 players in total switching clubs.

Expert recruiter and former Hawthorn star Gary Buckenara rates your club's trade period.

ADELAIDE

IN: Tyson Stengle, Shane McAdam (SANFL), picks 13, Carlton's 2019 fifth-round pick

OUT: Mitch McGovern, picks 40, 68, 2019 third-round pick, 2019 fourth-round pick

Draft picks: 8, 13, 16, 21, 73, 83

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: The Crows weren't big players but did address the need for a small forward with pace as Tyson Stengle and Shane McAdam from the SANFL join the club after the loss of Charlie Cameron last year. To get pick No.13 for Mitch McGovern from Carlton was a really good deal, which gives them a very strong hand at the draft with three picks inside the top 16. I've got no doubt Adelaide will be eyeing the top South Australian talent in this draft - I could see them taking locals with their first four selections. They've positioned themselves well.

GRADE: B+

BRISBANE LIONS

IN: Lachie Neale, Marcus Adams, Lincoln McCarthy, picks 18, 30, 35, 56 78, Collingwood's 2019 first-round pick, Gold Coast's 2019 second-round pick, Fremantle's 2019 third-round pick

OUT: Dayne Beams, Sam Mayes, picks 5, 24, 43, 60, 80, 2019 first-round pick

Draft picks: 18, 30, 35, 56, 78

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: A very good trade period for the Lions who I rate as one of the big winners, just behind Fremantle. Yes, Dayne Beams has departed but getting Lachie Neale into the club offsets that because he's a really good midfielder who's just entering his prime, while Beams is at the tailend of his career. The Lions got the two first-round picks they wanted for Beams from Collingwood too, which gets them back into the top-end of the draft with pick No.18. The addition of Marcus Adams is a really good one. I rate Adams highly - I think he's a solid defender when fit so if the Lions can get his body right, I believe he'll be in their top 10 players. Brisbane's list has definitely improved following the trade period.

GRADE: A+

CARLTON

IN: Mitch McGovern, Alex Fasolo, Will Setterfield, Nic Newman, pick 71, Adelaide's 2019 third-round pick

OUT: Picks 26, 28, 43, 2019 second-round pick, 2019 fourth-round pick

Draft picks: 1, 69, 71, 77

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: The Blues missed out on Dylan Shiel, who would have been a perfect fit but McGovern and Setterfield are nice additions. McGovern will give them some flexibility given he can play forward and back and also adds a marking presence. Setterfield is a nice player but the Blues can't expect too much from him next year as he's coming off a torn ACL. In time though, and with the right development, he should become a handy addition to the midfield and help Patrick Cripps. Fasolo is the interesting one. He's a risk but he could be a real gem of a pick-up because he's a matchwinner. His body is a bit fragile but if he can get himself right physically and mentally then he can bring genuine x-factor. Carlton were active late, securing Nic Newman from Sydney very cheaply and I think he is a great get. He's a good runner, is quick, a good ball user and can play off halfback and on the wing, where they do lack some speed and good ball use. He's an underrated pick-up and will be best 22. The Blues have also kept pick No.1, which is a great result and by all reports Sam Walsh will join the club with that selection. He'll be a really good inside player for the future but again, expectations need to be tempered as he won't be the midfield answer straight away.

GRADE: B+

COLLINGWOOD

IN: Dayne Beams, Jordan Roughead, picks 41, 44, 57

OUT: Alex Fasolo, picks 18, 56, 75, 2019 first-round pick

Draft picks: 41, 44, 51, 57, 93

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: Dayne Beams is a huge get for Collingwood and gives this club probably the best midfield in the competition. They did pay overs but at the end of the day when you're committed to bringing a player into your footy club, you need to get the deal done. The Pies also got some picks back, which will allow them to hopefully secure next generation academy player Isaac Quaynor and father-son Will Kelly - both very highly-rated young players. Jordan Roughead is a shrewd pick-up. He provides depth as a key defender, in the ruck and as a key forward - he's a good utility type who can play a variety of roles. The list really needed that type of player and to get him so cheaply, for pick No.75, is great value. The Pies also managed to re-sign Darcy Moore and Tom Langdon, which was also a huge win. So they haven't lost any players but improved the list with Beams and Roughead - big tick.

GRADE: A

ESSENDON

IN: Dylan Shiel, GWS's 2019 second-round pick, Fremantle's 2019 fourth-round pick

OUT: Travis Colyer, pick 9, 2019 first-round pick

Draft picks: 34, 66, 84

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: The Bombers blinked in the end and gave up two first-round picks but got their man in Dylan Shiel and a second-round pick back from the Giants. The club simply had to get the deal done - it would have been a bad look if Shiel had to go back to GWS. He's a grunt inside player who can also break the lines on the outside, so he's a great fit for the Essendon midfield. He's definitely the type of player they need. Travis Colyer has left for Fremantle and I think that's a loss. Essendon look really dangerous when Colyer is up and going because he provides real speed with his run and carry and gives their side a different look. Despite that, the addition of Shiel means Essendon's 2019 list will be better than the 2018 version.

GRADE: B+

FREMANTLE

IN: Jesse Hogan, Rory Lobb, Travis Colyer, Reece Conca, picks 14, 31, 43, 65

OUT: Lachie Neale, picks 6, 2019 fourth-round pick

Draft picks: 14, 31, 43, 65, 81

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: The big winner of this trade period, there's no doubt about it. Fremantle has transformed its forward line with the huge additions of Jesse Hogan and Rory Lobb. Lachie Neale has gone to Brisbane but I think the Dockers can cover that loss because I rate their midfield. Fyfe, the Hill brothers and Sandilands are stars, then there's Andrew Brayshaw and Adam Cerra who will be very good players for the future. Don't underestimate the acquisition of Lobb - I'm a big fan of his. I think he's probably the best forward/ruckman in the competition. A huge get. It also means Cam McCarthy will now get the third or fourth-best defender, which should allow him to improve his footy dramatically. Having genuine tall marking options will also help get the ball to ground where Michael Walters, Brandon Matera and Hayden Ballantyne can go to work. Fremantle also still has a decent hand at the draft by getting pick 14 back from GWS in the Lobb trade, which should get them a good player, and pick No.31 as well. Reece Conca adds some experience to the back half, while he can also go into the midfield, and Travis Colyer adds more speed.

GRADE: A+

GEELONG

IN: Luke Dahlhaus, Nathan Kreuger (SANFL), Gary Rohan, picks 59, 70

OUT: Lincoln McCarthy, George Horlin-Smith, Jackson Thurlow, picks 54, 57

Draft picks: 12, 50, 59, 60, 70, 87

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: The big story here is no deal to send Tim Kelly to West Coast. Geelong has benefited from the go-home factor in the last few years but list manager Stephen Wells always comes up with a fair deal and gets the trades done quickly, so I'm going to go in to bat for him here. The Cats were very clear on their demands for Kelly - a top-10 pick - and the Eagles couldn't come up with what was required. That isn't Geelong's fault. When you're drafted into the AFL you understand it's also a business, so Kelly had to be aware that this was always going to be a possibility. I'm happy to see a club stand firm and not accept a lesser deal. I do feel for Kelly but Geelong was well within their rights to do what they did. The addition of Dahlhaus as a free agent is a good one because he adds the speed and forward pressure (when at his best) that the Cats have really lacked. In terms of who's left, Geelong hasn't lost too much given McCarthy, Horlin-Smith and Thurlow are depth players who wanted more opportunities to play regular senior footy.

GRADE: B

GOLD COAST SUNS

IN: Anthony Miles, Corey Ellis, George Horlin-Smith, Jack Hombsch, Sam Collins, Josh Corbett, Chris Burgess, picks 3, 6, 24, 80, Brisbane's 2019 first-round pick, Richmond's 2019 third-round pick, Adelaide's 2019 fourth-round pick

OUT: Tom Lynch, Steven May, Kade Kolodjashnij, Jack Scrimshaw, Aaron Hall, picks 19, 59, 2019 second-round pick, 2019 third-round pick, 2019 fourth-round pick

Draft picks: 2, 3, 6, 24, 29, 80

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: On paper it looks like a disastrous trade period for the Suns but I don't see it that way given the high-end picks the club has been able to secure in a really strong draft. Yes, their co-captains in Lynch and May have left but to get pick Nos.3 and 6 for them is great value. The challenge now is to nail the selections and retain players who should be stars for the future. Miles, Ellis, Horlin-Smith, Collins and Hombsch will all walk straight into the best 22 and will no doubt be committed to work as hard as they can to make AFL careers for themselves given they are on their second chance and in the case of Hombsch, his third opportunity. That can only mean good things for the Suns.

GRADE: A-

GWS GIANTS

IN: Picks 9, 11, 19, Essendon's 2019 first-round pick, Carlton's 2019 second-round pick, Gold Coast's 2019 fourth-round pick

OUT: Dylan Shiel, Rory Lobb, Will Setterfield, Tom Scully, picks 14, 2019 second-round pick

Draft picks: 9, 11, 19, 25, 52, 89

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: It was a fire sale at GWS. Shiel, Lobb, Setterfield and Scully have all left but the good news is the club will be able to replace them with top picks in a very strong draft. Scully was given away cheaply but the Giants dug in and got the two first-round picks they wanted for Shiel, so well done to them for sticking to their guns, while they also got a good deal for Lobb and should end up getting a high pick from the Blues next year for Setterfield. I think, despite the departures, the Giants' list is still good enough to play finals next year but the ruck department is a serious worry. Of the four players who've left, Lobb is the biggest loss. He is probably the best forward/ruckman in the AFL and finding those types of players is very hard. The Giants will need to look for at least one or two ruckmen in the draft - whether it's Shane Mumford out of retirement or a player from a state-league - as it's a desperate need. They get a B+ rating because they've got the salary cap relief they needed and finish with four picks inside the top 25 of a very strong draft. They're not big winners or big losers.

GRADE: B+

HAWTHORN

IN: Chad Wingard, Tom Scully, Jack Scrimshaw, Port Adelaide's 2019 third-round pick

OUT: Ryan Burton, Taylor Duryea, picks 15, 35, 2019 third-round pick

Draft picks: 53, 90

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: The Hawks have done very well. Bringing in an A-grade player in Wingard, a former No.1 pick in Scully and a former No.7 pick in Scrimshaw is a very good trade period. The Hawthorn list has improved, there's no doubt about it. I do think the club paid overs for Wingard, giving up Burton as well as pick Nos.15 and 35, while getting back a future third-round pick, but that's what you've got to do when a player still has a contract with his club and you've committed to getting him. Scully, if he can get his body right, will be a super addition. He's exactly what the Hawks need on the wing with his run and carry and speed, while Wingard has class and x-factor. If the Hawks can get the best out of Scrimshaw then he will be a very handy pick-up as a guy who plays similarly to Burton and to Grant Birchall. He will definitely benefit from being around the likes of Birchall, Jarryd Roughead, Liam Shiels, Ben Stratton and the rest of the experienced players who can show him what it takes to be a good AFL player. Burton is a very good young player who is a loss, while Duryea leaves for more opportunities.

GRADE: A-

MELBOURNE

IN: Steven May, Kade Kolodjashnij, Braydon Preuss, picks 23, 28, 62

OUT: Jesse Hogan, Dom Tyson, Dean Kent, picks 36, 46

Draft picks: 23, 28, 54, 62, 91

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: Melbourne supporters will be disappointed to see Jesse Hogan traded but the Demons have done well. May will help bolster the defence and with Oscar McDonald and Jake Lever, that's a really solid group who can take the big forwards at opposition clubs. To get May and Kolodjashnij for pick No.6 could be one of the great deals if he can get over his injury issues. He's a very good player, I really rate him. He can be an excellent rebound defender and play similarly to Grant Birchall at the Hawks. The Preuss addition is puzzling. I think there are better ruckmen out there in the state leagues. Tyson was struggling to get a game and Kent was a depth player, so the club hasn't lost too much. Even with the departure of Hogan, who has had injury and off-field issues, Melbourne has improved its list. May is the big recruit - it means Tom McDonald now knows he is a key forward and won't be moved into defence if required.

GRADE: A-

NORTH MELBOURNE

IN: Jared Polec, Dom Tyson, Aaron Hall, Jasper Pittard, picks 47, 48, 49, 55

OUT: Braydon Preuss, picks 11, 31,62, 68, 2019 fourth-round pick

Draft picks: 42, 47, 48, 49, 55, 58, 86

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: Missed out on Andrew Gaff but the Kangaroos have picked up four players who will definitely be in their best 22 next year. Polec is the big one - he will add a lot of speed to the midfield, while Hall is a bit of a wildcard because we know how damaging he can be but does he do it consistently enough? Pittard will also add creativity off halfback, which North Melbourne has lacked a bit, while Tyson adds depth to the midfield. The good news is the club will be able to bring in very highly-rated academy player Tarryn Thomas and father-son Bailey Scott - I rate both as first-round picks - so even though on the surface they don't have top-end picks, they will still be bringing in top-end talent.

GRADE: A-

PORT ADELAIDE

IN: Scott Lycett, Ryan Burton, Sam Mayes, picks 5, 15, Western Bulldogs' 2019 fourth-round pick, North Melbourne 2019's fourth-round pick, Adelaide's 2019 fourth-round pick

OUT: Jared Polec, Chad Wingard, Jasper Pittard, Jack Hombsch, picks 11, 23, 30, 49, 2019 third-round pick

Draft picks: 5, 10, 15, 85

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: An interesting one. The Power have lost some very good players in Wingard and Polec but the additions of Lycett and Burton can't be underestimated, while they've got three picks in the top 15 to grab some very talented young kids. Lycett is a great get as a free agent - he will partner Paddy Ryder and can go forward as well, which will help take the pressure of Charlie Dixon and give the forward group a different look. A lot of people will think Port Adelaide are one of the big losers but I think they've done well considering. Definitely got overs for Wingard.

GRADE: A-

RICHMOND

IN: Tom Lynch, pick 64, 68, Gold Coast's 2019 third-round pick

OUT: Reece Conca, Sam Lloyd, Anthony Miles, Tyson Stengle, 2019 third-round pick

Draft picks: 17, 37, 64, 68, 74, 92

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: The Tigers weren't big players but got the biggest name of free agency - Tom Lynch. He and Jack Riewoldt will form a really dangerous partnership that will cause headaches for coaches across the competition. He's a huge pick-up. Depth players Conca, Miles, Lloyd and Stengle have left but the addition of Lynch far outweighs their loss. Richmond has improved its list.

GRADE: A

ST KILDA

IN: Dan Hannebery, Dean Kent, picks 36, 46, West Coast's 2019 fourth-round pick

OUT: Tom Hickey, picks 65, 2019 second-round pick

Draft picks: 4, 36, 46, 67, 79

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: The big losers of the trade period. For the second year in a row the Saints missed out on top targets Lycett, Gaff, Shiel and Scully - they haven't been able to attract any star players. Last year North Melbourne was the one who wasn't a destination club and now St Kilda have taken over that mantle. Players see there's not a lot to go there for. I've been critical of St Kilda's list and its pursuit of Hannebery and my opinion hasn't changed. It smells of desperation. Hannebery isn't the type of player the Saints need. They need speed through the midfield and the former Swan doesn't have that. I've got nothing against Dan Hannebery but his body is clearly banged up and he's slowed down - it has been very noticeable. He's no longer an A-grade player and St Kilda desperately need A-grade players. I do hope he proves me wrong and becomes a really valuable player. I don't mind the addition of Kent as he's a big body and if he can get his body right could be a decent pick-up.

GRADE: C-

SYDNEY SWANS

IN: Ryan Clarke, Jackson Thurlow, picks 26, 39, 40, St Kilda's 2019 second-round pick, Carlton's 2019 fourth-round pick

OUT: Dan Hannebery, Gary Rohan, Nic Newman, picks 13, 70

Draft picks: 26, 33, 38, 39, 40, 88

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: Unfamiliar territory for the Swans who have been a club used to setting its sights on gun players from rival clubs and landing them. This year Sydney struck out on Collingwood pair Darcy Moore and Tom Langdon, which is a blow as both would have been very good additions to the defence or in Moore's case, either the defence or attack. Have traded out Hannebery and Rohan to create some salary cap room but it comes at a cost to their depth. Will be hoping to work their magic and get the best out of Clarke and Thurlow. A bit of status quo at Sydney.

GRADE: B

WEST COAST EAGLES

IN: Tom Hickey, picks 20, 61, St Kilda's 2019 fourth-round pick

OUT: Scott Lycett, pick 39, 2019 fourth-round pick

Draft picks: 20, 22, 61, 72, 76, 94

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: A bit of a non-event in the end. Missing out on Tim Kelly is a big blow given how desperate he was to get to the club. I've got no doubt they did all they could to get the deal done but at the end of the day Kelly will play for Geelong, not West Coast, in 2019. The departure of Lycett means the Eagles' list will enter next season a little weaker than this year as Hickey isn't at the same standard. Retaining Andrew Gaff was massive.

GRADE: B

WESTERN BULLDOGS

IN: Sam Lloyd, Taylor Duryea, picks 27, 32, 75, Gold Coast's 2019 third-round pick

OUT: Luke Dahlhaus, Marcus Adams, Jordan Roughead, picks 64, 2019 fourth-round pick

Draft picks: 7, 27, 32, 45, 63, 75, 82

GARY BUCKENARA SAYS: The Dogs wanted Chad Wingard but were beaten by Hawthorn, so it was a pretty quiet trade period for them other than doing some minor deals. Sam Lloyd and Taylor Duryea should be best 22 players next year and didn't come at a high price, which is a good result. Luke Dahlhaus will be a loss but he hasn't produced anywhere near his best footy since the 2016 Grand Final. Marcus Adams' move to Brisbane wasn't a high-profile trade but I think he leaves a big hole. I really rate him as a key defender. The Dogs will probably need to bolster their defensive stocks at the draft now. The list is weaker as a result of this year's trade and free agency period but at least they'll go to the draft with a strong hand, with three picks in the top 32.

GRADE: B