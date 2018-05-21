Expert: Labor would 'waste resources' in battle for Hinkler

FEDERAL member Keith Pitt would retain the seat of Hinkler if an election was called today according to an official poll.

In the independent survey carried out for the NewsMail by ReachTel, 637 residents across the Hinkler electorate were asked; If a federal election were held today, which of the following would receive your first preference vote?

ReachTel spokesman James Stewart said the figures indicated the LNP would take the seat from Labor with the Coalition picking up 40.8 per cent of the primary vote compared to Labor's 27.3 per cent.

"Keith Pitt has a great profile,” he said.

However more than one in four of Hinkler voters would give their primary vote to a minor party, with One Nation receiving 14.3 per cent, The Greens 4.2 per cent, Family First 1.7 per cent and Other/Independent 6.9 per cent.

According to the poll, which was conducted on Thursday night, 4.7 per cent of the electorate remain undecided.

YOUR CHOICE: The office for Federal opposition leader Bill Shorten said voters would have a clear choice at the next election however the party is yet to announce a candidate for Hinkler. Matt Taylor GLA200318BILL

Mr Stewart said ReachTel's figures indicated Labor would be wiser to focus its efforts in the next election on more winnable seats for the party.

"They (Labor) wouldn't waste resources on it,” he said.

While the race is closer based on the two party preferred result, the LNP would still come out on top, taking 54 per cent of the vote over Labor's 46 per cent.

"The Labor vote is probably not going to crack 40 per cent by too much at all,” he said.

In the 2016 Federal election Mr Pitt secured his second term in the seat with 59.04 per cent of the two candidate preferred ahead of Labor's Tim Lawson with 41.58 per cent.

While the ReachTel poll results shows a gain for the opposition, and with no candidate yet to be declared for Labor, it's not enough to topple Mr Pitt from securing a third term.

Labor yesterday refused to be drawn into commenting on the poll results and whether it thought they could take the seat from the LNP, but a party spokesman from Bill Shorten's office urged constituents to use their vote to highlight what was important to them.

"At the next election the choice couldn't be clearer between a Labor Party which wants to invest in hospitals and schools and unis and TAFE, and pensioners, and a bigger, fairer tax cut for 10 million workers, versus a Liberal Party who wants to cut local services and give that big tax handout to the top end of town, supported every single step of the way by Pauline Hanson and One Nation,” he said.