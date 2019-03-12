Expert gives ant-sers as influx of insects bugs Bundy

Ants are marching in on Bundaberg homes.

ANTS. The tiny little critters are everywhere you look right now and their presence is not lost on Bundaberg's very own Ant Man, pest controller Justin Esse.

Mr Esse, from Bug Me Pest Solutions & Carpet Cleaning Bundaberg, said about 60 per cent of recent calls to his business had been ant-related.

He believes the higher than usual number of calls is directly related to the weather.

"The main reason they've been hitting us so hard for a while is because it's been so dry,” Mr Esse said.

Curtis Russell, Justin Esse, Cade Esse, Hayley Kleidon and Thea Esse from Bug Me pest control. Mike Knott BUN310718BUGME1

An influx of insects in the summer months is nothing new, but Mr Esse says the region missed out on a decent amount of rainfall over the summer, making conditions more dry, more humid and more extreme.

As the outdoors dries up and locals give up watering their lawns, insects like ants find their way inside in search of food and drink.

"The ground's rock hard and people aren't watering much and there's dead grass everywhere,” Mr Esse said.

Ants are not the only creatures being encouraged to come inside by the hot and humid weather though.

Mr Esse said termites had upped the ante in the region and while they might usually be caught snacking on something like a window pane, some recent cases had involved them feasting on entire walls.

Termites love moisture and Mr Esse says they'll seek it out because moisture can lead to rotting material which gives off carbon dioxide which the termite can sense.

"They just follow their nose,” he said.

Termites are another bug that's been seeking out food in water in local homes. Warren Lynam

Simple leaks around the home such as dripping taps or issues with a hot water system can all encourage termites to make journeys of up to 100 metres from their nest to sate their house-sized hunger.

Air-conditioners also act as beacons for termites in the summer as their run-off water usually drips near the home.

So what can be done?

Mr Esse said if people needed a cheap way to keep ants outdoors they could water their gardens or leave some water outside in an attempt to keep ants at bay.

Trees and bushes resting up against houses should be trimmed as ants will use them as a track to get indoors.

"Cut vegetation away from the house so it's not touching,” Mr Esse recommends.

Justin Esse says calls about ants have gone through the roof. Mike Knott BUN310718BUGME2

Mr Esse said for those wanting an ant treatment, the cost was $145 and the procedure was mostly performed outdoors.

As for termites, Mr Esse recommends getting rid of any water leaks and having the property inspected if an infestation is suspected.

Pest controllers use gadgets such as moisture meters and thermal cameras to suss the little critters out.

Mr Esse said fighting bugs was definitely a science.

"We're right into biology and chemistry,” he said.

"You need to know all that stuff.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Termites are not ants. Mr Esse said it's a common misconception because they're often called "white ants”.

"Termites are more closely related to cockroaches,” he said.

Mr Esse said the difference between termites and cockroaches, however, is that termites are social creatures like ants, while roaches prefer to go solo.