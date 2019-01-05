Expert explains why property growth is on Bundy's horizon

AFTER a decade of Bundaberg's property market remaining relatively stagnant, there are signs it's about to change, according to Propertyology Head of Research, Simon Pressley.

In the light of Propertyology's annual forecast naming Hobart as the frontrunner for growth this year, followed by Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide and Canberra, it appears Bundy has plenty to offer.

"Growth in the median house price of one per cent last year is an improvement on the decade-long average annual change of a miniscule 0.4 per cent,” Mr Pressley said.

"The volume of houses sold in Bundaberg over the year ending September 2018 is the highest in five years and the average time that it takes a property to sell is reducing. While only mild at this stage, there is a definite tightening trend in Bundaberg's property market.”

Mr Pressley said rental stock trends also supported Propertyology's view that pressure was building within Bundaberg's property market.

A LOOK BACK: Propertyology, CoreLogic's representation of the Bundaberg Property Market. Propertyology, CoreLogic

"While vacancy rates peaked at four per cent three years ago, they have reduced significantly to now sit below 1.5 per cent,” he said.

"This might encourage more first-home buyers to enter the market while landlords might also have good news in the form of potential to increase rents by say $5 per week.

"With a median house price of a very affordable $300,000, incredible rental yields of more than 5.5 per cent, and valuable economic infrastructure such as the port, Australia's 23rd largest city is a location worthy of increased investor interest.”

Mr Pressley said to add some context, Bundaberg's one per cent price growth last year was comparable to Brisbane and Adelaide and better than four other capital cities.

"And, while Australia's two largest cities may be several years away from their next growth cycle, Propertyology believes that Bundaberg will enter its cycle during the next 12 to 24 months,” he said.

Mr Pressley said agriculture, which also feeds into manufacturing, and tourism were key industries for Bundaberg's economy.