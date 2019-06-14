Expert analysis: Bundy doesn't feature highly in Budget

ECONOMIC uncertainty has been worsened by the State Budget while funding to the regions appears to have been politically driven in the lead-up to the election.

This is the observation of CQUniversity professor of regional economic development, John Rolfe, who said the Queensland Government had borrowed a lot of money and thrown a few infrastructure projects to the regions to try to keep people happy.

"I'm not sure they've read the mood of what people want, and I don't think they really captured what Queensland needs,” Prof Rolfe said.

"It is the poorest budget the Palaszczuk Government has delivered so far.”

Treasurer Jackie Trad described the budget as one that benefits regional Queensland, but Prof Rolfe said that funding outside of South East Queensland appears to be flowing to marginal electorates, which could prove a difference in next year's state election.

"I don't think Bundaberg features highly on that because it doesn't have a marginal seat, so it probably hasn't benefited so much,” he said.

Prof Rolfe said there were benefits including the Works for Queensland funding aimed to stimulate local economies by funding councils to build infrastructure, and by increasing the payroll tax from $1.1m to $1.3m.

There would also be a further tax incentive for small businesses that employ more than 85 per cent of their workforce in their local area.

But Prof Rolfe did not see the lift in the payroll tax or the incentive as having much practical use for Bundaberg businesses.

"The economy is sluggish and that's because there's not a lot of new things coming into the economy,” he said.

"There's not a lot of real spending in the business sector, households are cautious...there's not a lot of confidence and people are not spending.

"I don't see anything in the budget that's going to increase the confidence.”

An increase of royalties on the gas industry and speculation of bigger businesses having higher taxes in the future could add to the uncertainty and a reluctance to invest, particularly if there are high electricity costs.

"In your area there is a lot of potential for agriculture to grow but producers are reluctant to enter into big new ventures if there are really high electricity costs associated with the water,” he said.

"Estimates are showing the government debt will increase another 10 billion dollars in the next four years.

"Ultimately that will need to be addressed and what this budget is showing is this government is probably likely to increase taxes on businesses than do anything else to get more revenue in.”