Experience counts as The Waves qualify for decider

The Waves' Cameron Henry was devastating with the ball on Saturday. Brian Cassidy

CRICKET: The Waves epitomised that form is temporary but class can is always permanent.

The NewsMail Cup and T20 winners this season will have the chance to add the division 1 premiership this Sunday after beating Past Highs on Saturday in the semi.

The Waves, bowling first, got out Past Highs for 72 before making the runs in 12 overs to complete a comfortable victory.

Opener Sean Stuchbery blasted 60 runs to set up a grand final clash between The Waves and Brothers.

"We flexed a bit of our muscle,” The Waves' captain Luke Owen said.

"Our bowlers bowled in the right areas and we fielded really well.

"It was good to see the bowlers hit their straps after a couple of lean rounds before the finals.”

Owen said he was surprised Past Highs chose to bat first given the condition of the pitch following rain on Friday night.

"You always bowl first when that happens,” he said.

"I was happy to bowl first when they said it.”

Owen said the focus this week would be on making sure the team was ready to claim its third title for the season.

Past Highs president Greg Brady conceded the side struggled with the occasion.

It was the side's first finals appearance in more than a decade.

"I think they might have been a bit nervous,” he said.

"I definitely think they felt the pressure of having to win.”

But Brady said the season was good overall for the side.

"They'll be better for it,” he said. "Next season is looking good for us with a couple of new recruits coming for the club.”

The final between Brothers and The Waves starts 9.30am.