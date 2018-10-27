Menu
BRIGHT FUTURE: Jada Perkins and April Weekes graduated in 2016.
Expelled students' new take on life

27th Oct 2018 12:28 AM
BEFORE Jada Perkins came to Carinity Education Glendyne, she had already been expelled from both of Hervey Bay's public high schools.

Feeling disillusioned and isolated by mainstream schools, April Weekes had similar issues and was also expelled in Year 8 from a state high school.

"I didn't like school at all. I was a trouble maker and would often skip," Ms Perkins admitted.

"Being at Glendyne was the first time I felt teachers treated me like a real person," Ms Weekes added.

The young women, who both graduated in 2016, agree if it wasn't for Glendyne they would not be where they are today.

"They didn't just teach me basic stuff, they taught me how to be an adult," Ms Perkins said.

"It was the best decision I ever made to go to this school... I would not have finished school if I didn't go here."

Both women now work in hospitality locally and plan to continue studying at TAFE next year.

