One side of the Bruce Hwy is closed after a car rolled in Torbanlea this afternoon
EXPECT DELAYS: Bruce Hwy down to one lane after car crash

Jessica Lamb
Carlie Walker
by and
15th Jul 2019 3:18 PM
UPDATE 3.50PM:

POLICE are still directing traffic on the Bruce Hwy in Torbanlea after a single-car roll over.

The road remains down to one lane.

EARLIER:

ONE side of the Bruce Hwy is closed after a car rolled in Torbanlea.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single-car crash 2km north of the Hervey Bay turn-off, near the corner of Burrum River Rd and the Bruce Hwy, about 2.40pm on Monday.

The scene of a single-car roll over on the Bruce Hwy in Torbanlea near Burrum River Rd about 2.40pm today.
A police spokeswoman confirmed car is on its roof in the north-bound lane and police were directing traffic.

The two occupants are out of the car and a woman complaining of neck pain and a child are being assessed by paramedics.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are making the scene safe.

The Chronicle understands there is oil spilled on the road.

More to come.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

