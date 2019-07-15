EXPECT DELAYS: Bruce Hwy down to one lane after car crash

One side of the Bruce Hwy is closed after a car rolled in Torbanlea this afternoon

UPDATE 3.50PM:

POLICE are still directing traffic on the Bruce Hwy in Torbanlea after a single-car roll over.

The road remains down to one lane.

EARLIER:

ONE side of the Bruce Hwy is closed after a car rolled in Torbanlea.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single-car crash 2km north of the Hervey Bay turn-off, near the corner of Burrum River Rd and the Bruce Hwy, about 2.40pm on Monday.

The scene of a single-car roll over on the Bruce Hwy in Torbanlea near Burrum River Rd about 2.40pm today. Carlie Walker

A police spokeswoman confirmed car is on its roof in the north-bound lane and police were directing traffic.

The two occupants are out of the car and a woman complaining of neck pain and a child are being assessed by paramedics.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are making the scene safe.

The Chronicle understands there is oil spilled on the road.

More to come.