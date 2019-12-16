Expansion the goal for President in AFL Wide Bay

AFLW Wide Bay – Bombers (Black) v Across the Waves (Yellow) – Emily Howell (ATW) gets a kick away.

AUSSIE RULES: AFL Wide Bay president Anthony Stothard hopes next year’s competition can build on this year’s progress.

Stothard will remain as president of the competition after being voted in at the AFL Wide Bay annual general meeting in Childers yesterday.

The clubs and board met to discuss the outlook of the competition for seniors, juniors and women.

“The goal is to continue growth in the junior base,” Stothard said after the vote.

“We also want to continue the expansion of the women’s competition.

“Ideally we want to keep building on what we did this year.”

The women’s AFL Wide Bay competition will start next month with all sides returning for another season.

Bundaberg’s The Waves and Brothers Bulldogs will play Fraser Coast sides Hervey Bay Bombers, Maryborough and Bay Power as well as Gympie who remain in the competition.

The competition has expanded with each side to play each other twice with all clubs playing five home games and five away.

“We talked to the clubs about what they wanted and they wanted to play each other twice,” Stothard said.

“We think is a fair outcome.

“Ultimately we want to have a fully fledged competition with up to 15 or 20 rounds or more teams.”

The men’s competition could also expand next year, building on the four clubs that played last year.

Maryborough is looking to return to the competition after missing out last season and finishing last in 2018.

“We are looking at different option that hopefully will see them return next year,” Stothard said.

If the side enters it will be joined by Bundaberg’s Brothers Bulldogs and The Waves, Hervey Bay and this year’s premiers Bay Power.

Gympie, who won the premiership in 2018, is likely to remain in the QFA Division 3 competition.

“We haven’t heard anything from them,” Stothard said. “I would suggest they are playing on the Sunshine Coast again.”

The board and clubs will meet again next year to ­determine the outlook of the men’s seniors.

