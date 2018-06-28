EXPANSION: Airport development takes off with $5.68m

MAJOR development is taking off at the Bundaberg Regional Airport with $5.68million allocated in the council's budget to provide new installations and promote expansion of the Aviation and Aerospace Precinct.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the council would soon begin work on stage three of the Bundaberg Region Aviation and Aerospace Precinct.

"The precinct master plan consists of a six-stage, 33-lot development across 10.9 hectares and this third stage will result in the development of eight fully serviced allotments including three airside allotments, the construction of taxiways, a loop road and aircraft apron," he said.

"Security at the airport will be improved with $180,000 towards CCTV while a covered walkway will be installed to the airport terminal carpark at a cost of $310,000.

"Two airside lots will be set aside for emergency services, which we envisage will be utilised as part of a major overhaul of the outdated facilities currently servicing the operation of the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) and LifeFlight."

Cr Dempsey said by identifying the airside lots for the use of RFDS and LifeFlight, the council was aiming to secure a permanent presence for the services within the Bundaberg Region.

"The prospect of having these significantly enhanced aeromedical services based in Bundaberg on a permanent basis is a significant outcome for our community as well as ensuring these vital services remain in a strategically important location."

Airport operations spokesman councillor Greg Barnes said that pushing ahead with the stage three development had been made possible for Council through a grant of $1.993 million from the State Government under its Building Our Regions program.

"The council has already completed some of the required sewerage infrastructure associated with this development and it is anticipated tenders should be called in August in relation to further work," Cr Barnes said.

"This construction phase will provide a significant economic benefit for the region and is estimated to create approximately 37 full-time jobs.

"I'm particularly pleased to see that a covered walkway from the passenger set-down area to the terminal will assist passengers and their guests during inclement weather and this is particularly relevant for those with disabilities.

"In addition to providing a site for a potential Aeromedical Precinct, the construction of stage three will deliver required development to unlock additional investment opportunities and outcomes that further enhance the safe operation of the Bundaberg Regional Airport."