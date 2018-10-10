Expanded comp for Hervey Bay softball

BUNT: Bargara Bombers player Damien O'Neal in action last season. The side will have a bye in the opening round of the competition this weekend in Bundaberg.

BUNT: Bargara Bombers player Damien O'Neal in action last season. The side will have a bye in the opening round of the competition this weekend in Bundaberg. Valerie Horton

SOFTBALL: Let there be more teams.

Bundaberg's Bargara, Brothers United and The Waves softball clubs will compete in a bigger Hervey Bay Softball competition this season.

The NewsMail can reveal Maryborough has joined Hervey Bay and Bundaberg in the competition, which will see eight teams in the women's competition and five in the men's.

Bundaberg's three clubs will field a side in each competition.

Hervey Bay's Terrors will field a side in each as well with the Misfits from Hervey Bay and Maryborough's Aztecs, Incas and Sparx enterting teams in the women's competition only.

A combination Maryborough team from all three clubs will compete in the men's.

There are also teams from each region in the B-grade competition, under-16s, U14s and U12.

Hervey Bay Softball president Donna Jenkins said the combination of last year's expanded competition and the increase in teams this summer had enticed players to return to the sport.

Jenkins said the competition has come along nicely.

The numbers are such that fields in all three centres could be in use each week.

This Saturday's action will see only two venues in use with Maryborough will host Fraser Coast teams with Bundaberg to host Rum City teams.

The men's competition will see the United Firesticks face The Waves Tsunamis at 3.45pm with Bargara Bombers to have a bye.

The United Firesticks in the women will face the Bargara Bullets at 2pm before facing The Waves Seashells at 3.45pm.

The matches will be held at Brothers Sports Ground.