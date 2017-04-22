Exhibition tells the tales of local women of war

PORTRAITS: Jacky Poulter and Kristy Poulter are organisers of a Women in War art exhibition.

FACES of our brave women of war will be hung upon walls at the Bundaberg Airport in July as part of an exhibition honouring those who have been involved in servicing the country.

The Elements Art event, incorporating the Bundaberg & District Ex-Servicewomen's Association, will celebrate the organisation's 50th anniversary which also coincides with the 100 year milestone since women first received Bravery Awards for "Courage Under Fire”.

The "Mother, Wife, Daughter- Salute to Servicewomen” exhibition has been created two years after the original ANZAC 1 in 100 exhibition by the Elements Art group.

Artist Jacky Poulter said the exhibitions were an important way to show respect and to document and celebrate dates and significant historical event of local identities.

Sgt Sharon Barsby

Several of the veterans who were part of our 2015 exhibition have now passed away, making it even more significant and showing the importance of these people,” she said.

The Mother, Wife, Daughter exhibition will feature up to 60 portraits, by photographer Wayne Poulter, of Bundaberg & District Ex-Servicewomen's Association members from the Second World War through to today.

"Twelve of them are from the second world war, they are all in their 90s,” Ms Poulter said.

The unique portraits will be available for public viewing at the Bundaberg Airport Hanger 161 on July 8 and 9.

Mrs Poulter urged the community to jump on board with sponsorship of the portraits, which will be gifted back to the portrait subjects at a special celebration before the public opening.

Roz Robertson

She said the project was the perfect opportunity to highlight the hard work of the region's veterans.

"On ANZAC Day each year we see everyone marching but we don't know who they are and we don't know their stories,” she said.

"Last time we did something like this, two years ago, we had someone tell us that he saw his neighbour standing at the parade wearing medals -he had no idea until up at that point.

"This exhibition is about letting our community know who these people are.”

Sponsorship of each portrait costs $200 or community members can donate by visiting the GoFundMe page at http://bit.ly/2pklxZh.