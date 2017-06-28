Exhibition delves into indigenous art, culture

ON SHOW: Luke Barrowcliffe, "Spirit Dancer”, 2015 will be showcased at the Gundir Djaragim Guali exhibition.

INDIGENOUS art and culture will be on show in a thought-provoking exhibition at Bundaberg Regional Galleries.

The exhibition, titled Gundir Djaragim Guali, showcases works from both new and established indigenous artists from Central Queensland.

Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the exhibition was an all-too-rare opportunity to undertake a fascinating creative and cultural journey.

"Often symbolic of their dreamtime, the artist stories and creative process are as poignant as the works themselves and are reflective of indigenous culture,” she said.

"The artistic excellence of the exhibition achieves even more meaning in light of the fact that many of the indigenous artists are self-taught or possessing inherited talent while others are mentored by elders in traditional techniques at workshops.

"The artists are part of the Gidji Art group of approximately 50 indigenous artists of the Central Queensland region and 14 of those are included in this exhibition.”

Exhibiting artists represent more than a dozen language groups and their works have been created within the 2017 Naidoc theme - Our Languages Matter.

Tarebilang Bunda traditional owner Brent McLellan said the exhibition was an opportunity to give prominence to indigenous artists and provided an essential step towards self-sustainable income for the region's artists.

"Exhibitions like this are extremely important. It allows our people to express feelings and emotions through art. It builds confidence for our artists too and can be used as an educational tool to the general public,” he said.

"I believe it is helping bridge relationships between traditional owners and the wider community moving forward together.”

The opening event will be held this Friday at 5.30pm in Gallery Two, 1 Barolin St.

Entry is free and the exhibition is open until August 6.