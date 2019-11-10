Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifts an exhausted firefighter. Picture: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifts an exhausted firefighter. Picture: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Breaking

Exhausted firefighter airlifted to hospital

10th Nov 2019 7:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EXHAUSTED firefighter has been airlifted to hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue overnight.

A spokesperson for the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue said the firefighter had been suffering heat exhaustion.

It's believed the man, aged in his 20s, had been fighting a bushfire in the Somerset region to the west of the Sunshine Coast.

The aeromedical crew was called into action about 8pm last night (November 9).

The firefighter was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, under the care of the LifeFlight critical care doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic.

He was transported in a stable condition.

firefighter racq lifeflight rescue racq lifeflight rescue helicopter sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Firies and helicopter tackle Yandaran risk

        Firies and helicopter tackle Yandaran risk

        News MORE than 20 fire trucks and a helicopter were used to drown out the fire danger at Yandaran.

        How Premier plans to win a third term

        premium_icon How Premier plans to win a third term

        Politics 'I have a lot more steam in me to go'

        Deadly fires: Blaze from hell was pure red evil

        premium_icon Deadly fires: Blaze from hell was pure red evil

        News 'I was completely numb, all I could hear were gas bottles exploding'

        BBQ ban in our state of emergency

        BBQ ban in our state of emergency

        News 'We're experiencing tinderbox-like conditions'